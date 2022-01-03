Aurora To Participate In The Future Of Mobility Virtual Panel At The Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference

The self-driving company Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced that CEO Chris Urmson will participate in The Future of Mobility virtual panel at the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.

The self-driving company Aurora (AUR) today announced that CEO Chris Urmson will participate in The Future of Mobility virtual panel at the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference on January 5, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora's investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. Founded in 2017 by experts in the self-driving industry, Aurora is revolutionizing transportation - making it safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. Its flagship product, the Aurora Driver, is a platform that brings together software, hardware, and data services, to autonomously operate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem including Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo, FedEx, and PACCAR. Aurora tests its vehicles in the Bay Area, Pittsburgh, and Texas and has offices in those areas as well as in Bozeman, MT; Seattle, WA; Louisville, CO; and Wixom, MI. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

