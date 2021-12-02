Aurora Spine Corporation Retains PRIA Healthcare To Improve Patient Access To Proprietary Products

CARLSBAD, Calif. , Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it has retained PRIA Healthcare to assist in patient access for its proprietary products, including ZIP® and SiLO TM.

PRIA has 10 years of experience assisting medtech companies and their products with various payors to improve patient access to new medical devices. PRIA works with their clients to develop a patient based prior authorization and appeals program that leverages clinical evidence and historical coverage decisions to best inform payors about the individual patient story. PRIA is a relentless advocate, dedicated to helping patients avoid the pitfalls of today's medical insurance systems, helping more patients gain access to the care most likely to benefit them.

Mr. Clay Schwabe, VP, Business Development of PRIA Healthcare Management, stated, "From the beginning of our relationship with Aurora Spine, I've been very impressed with their patient-focused mission, and how it resonates throughout the organization. From Trent, and his leadership team, to the field executives who work directly with their physician customers, Aurora is a true partner to the spine and pain management community. We're excited to advocate on the behalf of patients to increase access to the products and procedures that have the greatest probability of reducing pain and increasing quality of life."

Mr. Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine, stated, "We are excited to be working with PRIA as they help Aurora expand its products into the marketplace by working with many different insurance companies and educating them on the benefits of emerging medical technologies like those developed by Aurora. We have confidence in PRIA as they have successfully assisted other medtech companies that offer products similar to Aurora's products."

About PRIA

Since 2012, PRIA Healthcare has been a national leader in reimbursement and market access to the healthcare arena throughout the United States. Led by a team of industry veterans, PRIA is committed to ensuring the latest medical technologies and procedures are available to patients both during clinical trials and through product commercialization. PRIA diligently works to influence payers to establish patient access to life changing devices, therapies, treatments, and procedures by leveraging clinical data, patient, and physician rights.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com .

