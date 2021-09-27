Aurora Spine Corporation Announces Participation At The North American Spine Society Annual Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it would be participating at the 2021 North American Spine Society ("NASS") Annual Meeting, September 29-October 2, 2021 at the Boston Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts at Booth #1925. The North American Spine Society is a global multidisciplinary medical society that utilizes education, research, and advocacy to foster the highest quality, ethical, value, and evidence-based spine care.

Aurora Spine will showcase its new FDA-cleared DEXA-C anterior fusion cages used for cervical procedures that use the patented DEXA technology and offers a series of implants manufactured with varying modulus values to match patients' bone density and T-Score. The company will also be highlighting its SiLO™ SI Fusion System, which surgeons will use to treat patients who require sacroiliac joint fusion surgery. The system implants a bone allograft into the SI joint to stabilize and fuse the joint. The company will also be showcasing its ZIP® products, featuring the Screwless Procedure and enables MIS Interspinous fusion without using a screw set.

"We are excited to be attending NASS this year in person and being able to share the many new products Aurora has developed in the past couple of years, including several for the pain management market," stated Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine & Pain. "As we come out of Covid, procedures are steadily resuming and more physicians and surgeons are using our products, which enable them to treat patients with the most cutting-edge technologies. The Aurora team is looking forward to a great event and greeting attendees with many new products and technologies that we have worked diligently to bring to market in recent years."

"We are excited to share information about our new technologies at NASS especially the DEXA-C implant line, which we anticipate will gain much attention as the first product commercialized using our DEXA Technology patent. The DEXA-C product line is the world's first patient-matched interbody implant and is cleared with multiple modulus ranges that can help treat patients with less-than-optimal bone quality," said Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer of Aurora.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

