Aurora Spine Corporation Announces Newly Published Paper On Need For A Bone Mineral Density-Matched Interbody Cage

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, announced today that a Peer-Reviewed Clinical Publication titled 'Improving the Management of Patients with Osteoporosis Undergoing Spinal Fusion: The Need for a Bone Mineral Density-Matched Interbody Cage, was published in Orthopedic Research and Reviews.

The research article provides an introductory profile of a spinal interbody implant designed to simulate the lattice structure of human cancellous bone, with a similar modulus of elasticity, and specialized to match a patient's bone status across the bone mineral density (BMD) continuum. The implant incorporates an open pore design where the degree of pore compactness directly corresponds to the patient's dual x-ray absorptiometry (DXA)-defined BMD status, including patients with osteoporosis. An implant that fits this criterion is Aurora's DEXA TiBone™ (also known as DEXA-C), a spinal interbody implant that received 510(k) premarket notification for commercial use in the US in August 2021. "The development of an interbody device that is matched to the patient's bone density is truly the future of ensuring improved outcomes for patients with spinal implants," said Steven Falowski, M.D., Director of Functional Neurosurgery at Argires-Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster, PA. "It addresses a gap we have had in ensuring bony fusion following spinal surgery. This technology is adaptable to multiple points of intended fusion in the body and will surely be one of the most valuable tools in a surgeon's armamentarium."

Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD, FAANS, Chairman of Neurosurgery and Medical Director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute for the Ochsner North Shore Region, stated, "The DEXA-C implant is the beginning of personalized medicine in spine surgery. I anticipate that it will allow us to operate on older patients with lower bone densities, while improving fusion rates and overall outcomes. We will be hearing a lot more about this technology in the years ahead."

Jon Block PhD, an independent clinical consultant, stated, "This research article highlights the clinically important, but often unappreciated, link between the concurrent rising prevalence of both spinal degenerative disease and osteoporosis. Consequently, developing interbody devices that are bioengineered specifically to "adapt" to differing bone mineral density environments provides surgeons with a wider array of options for treating patients across the entire range of DEXA values."

Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine stated, "This research article initiates the discussion that is required in the industry to deliver customized implants to match a patient's bone density. We are pleased by the publication of this article as Aurora's DEXA technology platform offers customized implants to match a patient's bone density and to promote improved fusion and bone growth. Aurora believes in this approach, as many patients that undergo certain spine and orthopedic procedures are part of an aging population and are experiencing some form of osteoporosis, which can complicate spinal fusion procedures and cause post-operative issues. That's why we've created the DEXA platform and are planning on continued research and studies on our first approved product, the DEXA-C, which is expected to be implanted in its first procedure in the coming weeks."

A copy of the Peer-Reviewed Clinical Publication can be found at https://dexaimplants.com.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

