Aurora Mobile's JVerification Service Crosses The 1,000 Paid Developer Milestone!

SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that its one-click login and verification service, JVerification, now has 1,000 paid developers using the feature. Cumulative JVerification SDK installations are now 3.2 billion.

JVerification is a local number verification SDK jointly developed by Aurora Mobile and the three major telecommunications companies in China namely, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, that provides registration and login protocols, two-factor authentication and other identity verification solutions for mobile APP users. The product not only improves user experience and operational efficiency, but also enhances overall security of the user identity verification process. As 5G deployment accelerates, efficient, convenient, and safe registration and login protocols have become increasingly more important for mobile users, which is also a key factor in enabling APPs to improve user conversion rate and unlock traffic value.

Since Aurora Mobile officially launched JVerification in September 2018, the Company has entered into partnerships with many top online platforms to provide the services, including the local on-demand delivery platform Dada Now, the community group buying e-commerce platform Xingsheng Youxuan, the online education company 17zuoye and the social networking platform Inke, showing the extent to which Aurora Mobile's powerful artificial intelligence ("AI") and advanced analysis technologies have been fully applied across various industry verticals. JVerification earned its 1,000th paid developer and generated 3.2 billion cumulative JVerification SDK installations in only 29 months following its launch. In contrast, JPush, Aurora Mobile's push notification solution, achieved 3.2 billion cumulative JPush SDK installations in 42 months. Aurora Mobile's ability to achieve a more rapid installation rate for JVerification in comparison with JPush, fully demonstrates the acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the industry-leading technical capabilities, quality of services and iterative SaaS products it offers to a growing base of mobile developers. Aurora Mobile's key product and service offerings have already become a top choice for developers that aim to improve operational efficiency and drive business growth.

In recent years, developers' willingness to pay for services has grown in line with their needs for additional requirements that improve operational efficiency and drive monetization of mobile APP traffic. In response to this market trend, Aurora Mobile recently launched a Video as a Service solution ("JG VaaS") and a Unification Messages System ("JG UMS") to help developers refine operations and drive higher growth. JG VaaS enables mobile APP developers to provide relevant user-friendly short video content in their apps, allowing developers to effectively arouse user interest, optimize user experience, and increase users' average daily time spent and user stickiness. JG UMS has integrated seven major messaging channels, including mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service ("SMS"), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables enterprise users to conduct a multi-channel unified messaging and management approach through one integrated messaging platform.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to execute its developer-centric strategy and upgrade its product portfolio, helping mobile APP developers effectively improve operations, and drive sustainable growth and monetization.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

