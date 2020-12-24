Aurora Mobile Partners With Taikang Life Insurance To Strengthen Smart Insurance Solutions With AI Technologies

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. ("Taikang Life Insurance"). By leveraging Aurora Mobile's industry-leading push notification services and intelligent operational analysis capabilities, along with Taikang Life Insurance's competitive advantages in the insurance industry, the two parties will further explore growth opportunities in the field of smart insurance, drive greater adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") and support overall digitalization of the insurance industry.

Taikang Life Insurance is a subsidiary of Taikang Insurance Group Co., Ltd. ("Taikang Insurance Group"), which was established in 1996. Taikang Insurance Group is committed to becoming the world's leading financial and insurance service group, mainly focusing on the healthcare industry. With a "professional, market-oriented and standardized" approach, Taikang Insurance Group has been focusing intensively on the life insurance industrial chain and aims to adopt a "Four-in-One" business model to integrate "vibrant elderly care, high-end medical services, excellent wealth management and superior hospice care". To date, Taikang Insurance Group has over RMB2 trillion of assets under management and RMB448 billion of retirement pensions, over 4,000 insurance branches and sub-branches and 800,000 employees and agents, and has served 329 million individual customers and over 420,000 enterprise customers accumulatively. Taikang Insurance Group has been listed on the Fortune Global 500 list for three consecutive years, ranking No. 4 in China's top 10 life insurance companies.

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will use its AI-driven targeted push notification services and powerful machine learning-based operational analysis capabilities to support Taikang Life Insurance to gain comprehensive insights into user needs, conduct real-time decision making and drive sustainable business growth. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading Internet insurance platforms.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. In almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has launched a series of products catering to mobile developers' needs and helped them to improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetization, covering various sectors including e-commerce, education, financial services, short-form video streaming, social network and gaming. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. In addition, Aurora Mobile recently launched a Video as a Service solution ("JG VaaS") to tap into the RMB50 billion market in China. JG VaaS enables mobile app developers to provide relevant user-friendly short video content in their apps, therefore improving user experience, increasing user engagement and stickiness, and enhancing monetization capability.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

