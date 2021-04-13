Aurora Mobile Partners With Ride-hailing Platform Yivi To Drive AI-powered Services

SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Hangzhou Yivi Intelligent Technology Co., LTD. ("Yivi"), a ride-hailing service platform in China. By leveraging the technology strengths and expertise of both companies, Aurora Mobile will jointly explore opportunities with Yivi to empower digital innovation in smart travel, and develop highly efficient AI-powered ride-hailing services.

Launched in 2014, Yivi operates "Yivi Hitch", a ride-hailing APP that pledges to provide ride-sharing customers with "safer and more convenient ride-hailing services". Since its establishment, Yivi has been committed to promote greener transportation and safe ride-sharing practices as it continues to expand its leading position in China's urban mobility market. Yivi Hitch was designed to provide a sustainably green passenger transport service that was also easy-to-use, safe and economical for ride-sharing, and at the same time encouraged ride-hailing drivers with profitable opportunities to drive environmentally friendly vehicles.

In recent years, public transport in China's large cities have been under pressure to tackle escalating problems of congestion, transport-related carbon emissions and to promote the development of public transit metropolises. Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will use its AI-powered targeted push notification services and machine learning-based operational analytics capabilities, to help Yivi enhance its intelligent operation capabilities and improve its operational efficiency. Smart travel can optimize driver allocation by matching supply and demand with real time data and shorten travel time to enhance users' experience. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust AI technology and analytical capabilities it offers to leading operators of smart travel applications in the intelligent mobility space.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China for almost a decade, Aurora Mobile continues to leverage its "developer-centric" strategy to help mobile APP developers optimize user experience and conduct more in-depth operations through agile product development. Iterative technology improvements are deployed with a clear focus on increasing demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization. The Company has successively launched push notifications, one-click verification, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, and APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) and other services. The Company's optimized solutions feature multi-channel distribution, intelligent user classification, intelligent operational analytics monitoring, and trace-free message recall. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora Mobile teamed up with Samsung and ASUS to build push notification systems in accordance with the standards of the Unified Push Alliance in China.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile LimitedE-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen In ChinaMr. Eric YuanPhone: +86-10-5900-1548E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In USMs. Linda BergkampPhone: +1-480-614-3004Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com