Aurora Mobile Partners With Onion Global To Jointly Promote The Development Of Next-Generation Lifestyle Brands

SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) ("Onion Global") to jointly promote the development of next-generation lifestyle brands. By leveraging both parties' experience and expertise in the new retail sector, Aurora Mobile will help Onion Global drive omni-channel marketing and distribution, monetize on brand curation and enhance the online shopping experience.

Founded in 2015, Onion Global is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands ("3F brands") to young people in China and all across Asia. Onion Global has an extensive showcase of more than 4,000 brands sourced from 43 countries and regions, and features 23 categories of lifestyle products. With its unique and strategic brand cooperation, incubation model, and global 3F brand portfolio, Onion Global has built a strong user base of key opinion consumers (KOCs) representing nearly 700,000 social media accounts. This live-streaming and social e-commerce network has replaced traditional marketing channels, and provides Onion Global with market insights, targeted demographics and advanced analytics to stay ahead of global consumer trends, especially the demands of young consumers in China.

In recent years, cutting-edge technologies such as AI, and the digital economy have continued to drive innovation in various industries and busines verticals. As consumer demand for smart shopping experiences continue to rapidly grow and evolve, digital capabilities of cross-border e-commerce platforms will have to be strengthened and become one of the core competencies to stay competitive in this fierce market. Through this partnership with Onion Global, Aurora Mobile will provide its AI-powered and machine learning-based targeted push notification services to help Onion Global enhance its digital capabilities that drive social interactions and consumer targeting. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technology and services it offers to cross-border e-commerce platforms.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. For almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has focused on meeting the needs of developers and has launched a series of products to help them to improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetize services. As of March 2021, Aurora Mobile provided software development kits to over 1.73 million APPs. Recently, Aurora Mobile launched a Unification Messages System ("JG UMS") to integrate several major messaging channels such as mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service ("SMS"), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables businesses to reach targeted customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile LimitedE-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen In ChinaMr. Eric YuanPhone: +86-10-5900-1548E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In USMs. Linda BergkampPhone: +1-480-614-3004Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com