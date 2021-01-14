Aurora Mobile Partners With Leading Mobile Live Streaming Platform, Inke Limited, To Drive User Growth

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Inke Limited (HKEx: 3700) ("Inke"), a leading mobile live streaming platform in China, to help Inke drive user growth, enhance user engagement and promote intelligent operations.

Inke is one of the leading interactive entertainment and social networking platforms in China. In July 2018, Inke was successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Inke has developed a rich interactive entertainment and social product matrix based on industry-leading audio and video interaction technology and an in-depth understanding of market segmentation and crowd demand. Its core product, Inke APP, is a pioneering mobile live broadcasting APP in China; Jimu APP is a leading interest-based social platform used widely among members of Generation Z; and Duiyuan APP has grown quickly in popularity in the cloud-dating segment in China. In addition, Inke has also incubated several audio and video social products, which have become new revenue growth drivers for Inke.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China for almost a decade, Aurora Mobile continues to deploy its "APP developer-centric" strategy with a clear focus on increasing demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization. The Company has successively launched push notifications, JVerification (one-key authentication), instant messaging, statistics and analytics, and APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) and other services. As of September 30, 2020, Aurora Mobile has provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. Aurora Mobile also leverages its AI-driven processing platform to provide customers with one-stop diversified service solutions, helping customers across various industries to improve operational efficiency and conduct informed decision making.

The partnership will leverage Aurora Mobile's stable, efficient and secure Artificial Intelligent ("AI")-powered push services and machine learning-driven data analytic platform, to help Inke gain more comprehensive insights into user needs, provide Inke with tailored and differentiated operation solutions that increase user stickiness and engagement, and achieve significant user growth. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to premium mobile developer service providers in China.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to embrace innovative development and empower mobile APP developers with stable, efficient, secure, and intelligent products and services as well as strong capabilities in machine learning and operational analytics. Aurora Mobile will further explore other strategic partnerships and help them grow and improve intelligent operations.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile LimitedE-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

ChristensenIn ChinaMr. Eric YuanPhone: +86-10-5900-1548E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In USMs. Linda BergkampPhone: +1-480-614-3004Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com