Aurora Mobile Partners With Leading Healthcare APP Developer Health Headline To Jointly Develop Comprehensive Healthcare Service Platform

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Health Headline Technology (Hubei) Co., Ltd. ("Health Headline"), the parent company of Health Headline APP. Leveraging the Company's Video-as-a-Service solutions ("JG VaaS"), Aurora Mobile helps Health Headline deliver comprehensive healthcare information to users in China.

JG VaaS delivers rich content to comprehensive healthcare service platform by Health Headline

In China, rising living standards continue to boost overall well-being, creating more public awareness on healthy living and demand for comprehensive healthcare services. In the mobility era, people are faced with information overload from countless platforms and resources. Traditionally, there has been a lack of diversified, professional, and personalized high quality content available in the healthcare information service sector.

To provide more digitalized services, Health Headline APP has expanded its service channels to include social e-commerce, in addition to providing users with targeted and personalized information on more than 40 healthcare related content channels. The professionally curated content caters to public demand for comprehensive healthcare information on healthy living habits, policy trends, industry trends, scientific medical knowledge, healthcare management and retirement. Even the elderly and young children can easily learn and understand popular health topics in articles, videos, infographics and other user-friendly formats. Backed by professional doctors, healthcare experts, and well-known self-publishing authors, the platform creates a closed loop of services designed for sharing scientific healthcare and know-how, promotes online engagement and social e-commerce.

JG VaaS optimizes high-quality content comprising of more than 130 million short videos and over 200,000 daily updates produced by over 100,000 contracted content providers. At the same time, JG VaaS also provides comprehensive analytical capabilities on user behaviors, content preferences and application scenarios. Leveraging these high-quality videos and AI-driven analytics in JG VaaS, Health Headline APP provides users with immersive short video services powered by its own proprietary algorithm on recommendations, rich media and digital healthcare information. All these advantages continue to enhance Health Headline APP's user experience and user stickiness in various interest groups.

Increasing user value through continuous product innovation

Mr. Liqiang Lu, senior vice president of Health Headline commented, "We are pleased with JG VaaS helping us source for high-quality video content. Based on user behaviors and insights, JG VaaS products have been very effective in recommending personalized video content in real time to our APP users. Interesting video content has encouraged higher user engagement, increased users' retention time and user stickiness, and helped to optimize the overall user experience on our platform. We look forward to a long-term working relationship with Aurora Mobile and deeper cooperation on more collaborative opportunities in the future."

Mr. Shan Jie, Aurora Mobile's head of JG VaaS business, commented, "This cooperation demonstrates Health Headline's trust and recognition of our robust technical capabilities and services. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will provide more high-quality solutions to help Health Headline develop a leading healthcare information platform. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile continues to leverage JG VaaS and our extensive experience with developer services to help developers optimize user experience, improve user stickiness and increase users' average daily screen time."

As of March 2021, Aurora Mobile provided software development kits to over 1.73 million APPs. The Company also launched a Unification Messages System ("JG UMS"), which has integrated seven major messaging channels namely mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service ("SMS"), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables enterprise users to reach their target customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

