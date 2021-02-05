Aurora Mobile Partners With Kuaishou To Improve Monetization Efficiency

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Kuaishou Technology (01024.HK) ("Kuaishou"), China's leading short video content community and social platform, to improve advertising monetization efficiency. By leveraging its powerful artificial intelligence ("AI") and advanced analysis technologies, Aurora Mobile's advertisement SaaS services will enable Kuaishou to help brands and performance-based advertisers to accurately target potential customers, enhance advertising conversion rate, reduce operational costs, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship between Kuaishou and advertisers on its platform.

The short-form video market continues to experience huge growth. Short-form video advertising that features high traffic and conversion rates has become a preferred marketing approach for many brands and performance-based advertisers. According to Kuaishou's IPO prospectus, as filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in early 2021, Kuaishou's revenue was RMB25.3 billion for the first half of 2020, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 48%, and a clear reflection of the rapid development of the wider short-form video market. Aurora Mobile's advertisement SaaS services, based on its data desensitization resources and machine learning algorithms, features cutting-edge time-sensitive labeling capabilities with extensive industry coverage. Not only will this advertisement SaaS services customize user labels according to Kuaishou's requirements, but it will also adapt to Kuaishou's labeling settings to deliver a seamless advertising service, helping Kuaishou advertisers to accurately target potential customers, improve conversion rates, and reduce the ongoing cost of invalid advertising traffic.

According to the cooperation agreement, Aurora Mobile will benefit from a revenue share agreement based on advertising revenues allocated to Kuaishou if the labels provided by Aurora Mobile are used by advertisers on the platform. The partnership creates the opportunity for more extensive and deeper cooperation in the future, and Aurora Mobile believes that its innovative technology solutions will further empower Kuaishou's ability to monetize traffic and help more advertisers improve brand marketing and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. The Company continues to focus on developers' needs and has launched push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG VaaS, JG UMS and other services. By leveraging its artificial intelligence-based data processing platform, Aurora Mobile is also committed to providing customers with one-stop, diversified big data service solutions, helping customers in various verticals to improve operational efficiency and conduct data-led decision making. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecom and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Dongfeng Motor and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

