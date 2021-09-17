Aurora Mobile Making Breakthrough In Metaverse Virtual Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has successfully applied its push notification service JPush into a self-developed demo game on the popular Roblox video game platform. This marks a significant progress on innovative virtual technology shaping its expansion into the virtual realm for JPush Services. With this breakthrough capability and new development for the "metaverse concept", players in a game can send virtual messages to one another's mobile phones in the real world, thus breaking the dimensional barrier and enabling conversations to happen in real time.

The Tech-industry Battle for the Metaverse UniverseThese days, the "metaverse universe" has become the new tech-industry battleground for tech giants such as Facebook and Roblox, bringing more attention to the metaverse concept. The first publicly traded metaverse videogaming company in the U.S., Roblox Corporation ("Roblox") continues to impress with its market valuation since it went public in March 2021. The metaverse concept, rooted in science fiction and virtual gaming, encompasses an extensive online universe of immersive, shared virtual spaces where users are often represented by avatars.

The OASIS is a very popular massively multiplayer online simulation game ("MMOSG") that was inspired by the virtual universe and film adaptation of the science fiction novel, Ready Player One. If we consider the OASIS in Ready Player One as the ultimate form of the metaverse, then the virtual worlds built by advanced technology, the Internet, blockchain and even gamers are an exploration of the prototypes of the metaverse. As the most basic function of the metaverse network, information transmission becomes an important way to interact and entertain virtual reality "future inhabitants" and help them experience the best of the metaverse universe.

This is how real-time communication can function in a metaverse video game:

The metaverse system pushes information to a mobile phone in real time, sending reminders before the start of a car race.

After receiving the message, a player puts on virtual reality equipment and sends game invites to other players via the virtual system.

If any players cannot participate or run into obstacles in the metaverse game, they can ask for assistance by sending messages from the virtual world to the real world.

Winners can also send real-time messages to the real world using advanced push technology to celebrate victories with other players, and receive messages back to their virtual inboxes.

Aurora Mobile has successfully demonstrated some of these transmission scenarios for gaming in real time in its self-developed race cars video game demo on the Roblox platform. With the virtual push technology developed by Aurora Mobile, game developers can use JPush services to provide the information linkage between virtual reality gaming systems and mobility devices in the real world.

Three-dimensional Communication Using Push TechnologyThe innovative development of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and 5G have driven the popularity of push technology to new heights. Users are very used to receiving precise and tailored push messages from various mobile applications every day for their personal convenience. However, in the metaverse, social interactions have to be processed through low latency push technology which requires inter-dimensional networks of "reality-virtual", "virtual-virtual" and "virtual-reality" worlds. It also requires leading industry players, including Aurora Mobile, to further explore and innovate for virtual reality gaming systems and shared virtual spaces. Only when the foundation of virtual information technology is established can the sophisticated and complex superstructure of the metaverse become a reality.

Recently, more and more developers have been participating in the healthy and friendly environment of developer communities on the Roblox platform, with the mindset of exploring more diversified digital interaction methods . As a leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile continues to explore the application prospects and feasibility of JPush in the metaverse, and works closely with metaverse developers to optimize the technical environment for more convenient and high-quality gaming experiences.

Mr. Jishi Liu, Head of the JPush division, commented, "In the real world, Aurora Mobile is committed to becoming China's leading mobile developer service provider. While in the virtual metaverse, we are working hard to provide communication infrastructure like a telecommunications service provider such as China Telecom or China Mobile. Over the years, we have served tens of thousands of customers from different industries and verticals. This is a fundamental strength for Aurora Mobile as we continue to deepen our relationships with our partners and explore all the possibilities of the metaverse universe. We look forward to the full development of more metaverse scenarios!"

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Since its establishment in 2011, the Company has been focused on a developer-centric strategy and closely monitors new technology trends and global innovation. The Company has launched services such as push notifications, one-click verification, instant messaging, statistics and machine learning analytics, traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG VaaS, JG UMS and others. By leveraging its artificial intelligence processing platform, Aurora Mobile is committed to providing customers with a one-stop comprehensive platform of service technology and development solutions, helping developers and customers in various verticals improve their operational efficiency and conduct advanced analytical decision making.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

