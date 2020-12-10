Aurora Mobile Launches JG Unification Messages System To Integrate Multiple Messaging Channels Into One Platform

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has recently launched a Unification Messages System ("JG UMS") which enables businesses to reach targeted customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform, therefore improving operational simplicity while reducing costs with flexible routing strategy management. JG UMS also features multi-dimensional data analytics that provides insights into various channels and customer groups, helping businesses to leverage intelligent operations for decision making.

To date, JG UMS has integrated seven major messaging channels, including mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service ("SMS"), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk. Business users only need to connect to one platform and adopt one interface protocol, achieving better message delivery rates and lower SMS costs. Meanwhile, by leveraging its highly scalable and compatible system, JG UMS will be able to support 5G messaging and add more messaging channels in the future, including Alipay mini-programs, ByteDance mini-programs, WeChat Work, Feishu and others.

In addition to improving the effectiveness and efficiency of message delivery, JG UMS can achieve significant SMS cost savings, especially for banking, securities, e-commerce and logistics sectors where businesses need to constantly update customers with account, transaction and logistics information through push notifications and SMS. According to Aurora Mobile's internally-generated statistics, JG UMS achieved a message delivery rate of 100% and cost savings of 35% for one of its banking customers.

Mr. Weidong Luo, CEO of Aurora Mobile, commented, "Although our developer services primarily cater to companies that have mobile apps, JG UMS will expand our customer base beyond that core focus and allow us to target tens of thousands of non-mobile app use cases. As long as there is a need to connect with their end users via a communication channel, in particular, mini programs, JG UMS will offer a scalable solution for these customers. For businesses, JG UMS greatly eases the hassle involved in managing communications with customers."

JG UMS also offers a template function so that users can easily create and edit templates of different formats for specific channels and marketing content at any time. In addition, JG UMS allows users to designate different roles and authorize access for their staff members, helping businesses, particularly banks and securities firms, to meet compliance and authorization requirements. This added benefit makes JG UMS an ideal fit for users' organizational structures and operational workflows where segregation of duties, control, compliance and security are critical.

JG UMS service is now available, please refer to our official website ( https://www.jiguang.cn/) for more information.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

