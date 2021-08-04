Aurora Mobile Among First Batch Of Companies To Pass CAICT's SDK Security Test And Evaluation Campaign

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it was among the first batch of companies to pass the...

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it was among the first batch of companies to pass the security test and evaluation under the SDK Security campaign, arranged by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

From July 12 to July 31, 2021, the Security Research Institute of CAICT conducted its first round of the SDK security test and evaluation campaign. Among the five companies that applied for the first round, four companies including Aurora Mobile, successfully completed and passed the SDK security test and evaluation.

Set in a standardized testing environment carried out by CAICT, this technical evaluation tested five aspects of SDK product security, including basic security of SDK products, data storage security, data interaction security, key component security, code and document security.

Aurora Mobile has harnessed the expertise of its rich experience in mobile development after more than ten years of in-depth exploration, and has always placed a high value on data compliance, data security and the protection of users' personal information. By doing so, the Company has developed a strict compliance review system, covering product development all the way through to launch, and is also active in discussions to develop industry-wide regulations and standards. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue its commitments to develop data security and protection, secure user information and privacy, promote compliance in mobile application ecosystems and foster a sustainable internet industry.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

