Aurora Hosts Data Security And Governance Forum And Announces Inclusion Of Its SDK Case Study In The CAICT Blue Book

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it hosted a forum themed "Accelerating Market-oriented Allocation of Data Assets: Data Security and Governance" in Shenzhen on September 27, 2020 in conjunction with the Security Research Institute of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology ("CAICT Security Research Institute") and the Global Law Office. Regulatory officials from government agencies and thought leaders within the data industry attended the forum, including Mr. Yongzhong Xiao, Deputy Director at the Shenzhen Communications Administration, Mr. Anbo Dong, Deputy Director at the Information Security Evaluation Center of Shenzhen Government Services Data Administration, Mr. Tian Chen, Deputy Director of CAICT Security Research Institute and Mr. Yanzhe He, panelist from the National App Governance Work Group.

Senior compliance and security legal representatives from Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Xiaomi and Meituan also presented at the forum. The forum facilitated interactive discussions and the opportunity to share insights with hundreds of experts in the field of data management from law firms and industry associations, touching on a wide range of current issues, including new considerations for data security governance, mobile APP personal information protection and the balance between data flow and security.

In addition, the CAICT Security Research Institute also released its Software Development Kit (SDK) Security and Compliance Blue Book (2020) ("Blue Book") at the forum. In contrast to the 2019 edition, the Blue Book assessed major third-party SDKs by categories and market applications, examined key security concerns in third-party SDK applications by using case studies, and discussed numerous compliance issues that third-party SDK providers and mobile APP developers face while collaborating. By learning from the experiences and practices of the European Union and the United States, the Blue Book also proposed a set of practical suggestions that were more applicable to China, covering laws and regulations, business accountabilities, technical standards and industry self-regulation.

As a leading domestic mobile developer service provider, Aurora SDK's security and compliance measures, such as user identification methods and security measures, data storage security measures, data aggregation, data deletion, cooperation and new technology research and development, are included in the Blue Book as a practical case study. At the release ceremony of the Blue Book, Mr. Tian Chen, Deputy Director of CAICT Security Research Institute, said that the Blue Report provides a useful reference for the SDK-related regulatory policies and standards that are being developed.

Mr. Guangyan Chen, General Manager of Aurora, attended the forum and delivered a speech. He emphasizes that data is not only a key component of the digital economy, but also one of the country's most important production factors. The effective circulation of data lays an important foundation for promoting the development of the data industry, and data compliance and security is a key factor in ensuring the healthy development of the sector.

On the topic of "Data Security and Governance under the New Situation", Ms. Yanhua Sun, Legal Director and Compliance Officer of Aurora, delivered a speech entitled "Practice and Exploration of Enterprise Data Governance". She shares that enterprises should actively build top-level data architecture, unify the formulation of data standards, and conduct data management and control throughout the entire data life cycle. At the same time, companies should deepen the development of a data culture and fully harness the value of data through proper management and use of data.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

