Aurora Capital Partners Acquires Real Estate Software Solutions Provider Grace Hill

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Grace Hill (the "Company"), a leading provider of comprehensive talent performance and customer experience software-driven solutions for the real estate market, from investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC (" Stone Point"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Grace Hill provides the industry's only talent and performance management solutions covering policies, training, and assessment. These solutions are designed to develop and retain top property management talent, to drive improved property performance, and to reduce operating risk.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dru Armstrong, Kendall Pretzer, and their team through the next phase of Grace Hill's growth," said Rob Fraser, Partner at Aurora. "The management team has created an integrated multi-product platform that sets the foundation for accelerated expansion going forward. As a true market leader with excellent stability characteristics and significant growth potential, Grace Hill is well-suited for Aurora's buy, build, and partner strategy."

"Aurora has an exceptional track record of partnering closely with management teams to accelerate growth prospects," said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of Grace Hill. "Over the past few years, in partnership with Stone Point, Grace Hill has been fortunate to continue to grow our business and build stronger partnerships with our customers. We look forward to leveraging Aurora's deep expertise and hands-on experience to build upon our significant momentum."

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, the Company serves roughly 75% of leading multifamily property operators, affordable housing managers and commercial office owners and managers. More than 500,000 professionals and 1,700 companies nationwide rely on Grace Hill's suite of solutions.

"Our mission is to help the multifamily and commercial real estate industries develop their talent base to elevate performance," said Kendall Pretzer, Chief Operating Officer for Grace Hill. "Partnering with Aurora will allow us to further enhance our product offerings and better serve our existing and future customers."

Aurora's investment in Grace Hill follows its recently announced acquisition of Curtis Bay, and represents the fourth investment from Aurora Equity Partners VI, which was activated in September. Grace Hill is the latest Aurora portfolio company offering software-driven solutions, including additional platform investments in Zywave and FMG Suite in the past year.

William Blair acted as exclusive financial advisor to Grace Hill on the transaction. Baird acted as exclusive financial advisor to Aurora on the transaction.

About Aurora Capital PartnersAurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com .

About Grace Hill Grace Hill provides technology-enabled talent performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 1,700 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn.

