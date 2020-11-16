Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering Over-Allotment Option Exercised In Full

NYSE | TSX: ACB

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (ACB) - Get Report (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today the closing of its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") for total gross proceeds of US$172,500,000. The Company sold 23,000,000 Units at a price of US$7.50 per Unit, including 3,000,000 Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one

common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 40 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$9.00 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

BMO Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets acted as the bookrunners for the Offering.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund growth opportunities, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company filed a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated October 28, 2020 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as part of the Company's registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System. The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering.

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva CBD. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com.

Aurora's common shares trade on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "ACB", and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward Looking Statements



