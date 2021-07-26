Aurinia Pharmaceuticals To Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 5, 2021

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the markets close.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the markets close. Aurinia's management team will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company's financial results and to provide a general business update.

The conference call and webcast is scheduled for August 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. In order to participate in the conference call, please dial +1-877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). An audio webcast can be accessed under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia's website.

ABOUT AURINIA

