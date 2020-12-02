Aurinia Pharmaceuticals To Present At The Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the "Company") today announced its participation in the Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site through December 3.

In order to listen to the audio webcast, interested parties can register and access the live webcast under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on Aurinia's website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently seeking FDA approval of voclosporin for the potential treatment of LN. The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia and its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005231/en/