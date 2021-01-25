AURA, The First And Only Personalized Hair Care With Pigment Options, Offers Endless Possibilities In Formulation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, AURA introduces a transformative approach to hair care with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types, delivered straight to your door. AURA's products are personalized for individual hair needs and goals, and include the option to add a semi-permanent pigment, and aroma at your desired strength. While each product is personalized, all of AURA's formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben, sls- and sles- free, and are packaged in bottles and jars made with 100% recycled materials.

AURA's mission is to transform every mirror moment. "AURA embraces the spirit of transformation - from enriching general hair texture like defining curls or volumizing hair, and enhancing or changing color, to inspiring a sense of confidence," said Vera Koch, Vice President of Global Marketing, AURA. "We hope to help people feel that their hair is an extension of their own AURA. Because when you look into the mirror, all you should see are endless possibilities."

AURA was created by the makers of award-winning custom hair color company eSalon , which revolutionized women's home hair color when it launched in 2010. AURA's cutting-edge personalization technology is complemented by a diverse group of industry-experts who deeply understand that every person has different hair needs and goals, and that those aspects evolve over time. From R&D, product manufacturing, shipping and everything in between, the AURA team controls every step of the experience at the brand's Los Angeles headquarters.

AURA's Personalized Formulation, from Pigment to Aroma & MoreAs part of AURA's endless possibilities in personalized formulations, customers can choose to add one of AURA's semi-permanent pigments to their Conditioners and Masques, designed to wash out over time. Pigments come in three different categories: Fantasy shades (think: Tulum Pink, French Lavender and Maldives Teal), Classic shades (designed to enhance or refresh), and Neutralizers (to help offset unwanted tones). Most Fantasy shades are available in three different intensities, allowing customers to have a hair color transformation that's bold and bright, or opt for a more subtle change.

Customers can also select from five aromas, adjust the scent strength, or opt to go fragrance free. Aromas range from "Moonlit Woods," featuring notes of green apple, blackberry and sandalwood to "Botanical Dream," an all-natural aroma with notes of lavender and crushed mint leaves. AURA also allows users to add their name to their products or give their products a creative alternative name like "Lily's Summer Memories."

AURA's Personalization Prowess AURA's products are designed to evolve with customers over time, allowing them to easily change their goals, aroma and pigment selection, along with the intensity of these attributes. "eSalon's biggest strength is our understanding of the client feedback loop over time," said Graham Jones, CEO, eSalon. "Launching AURA and offering customers formula and shade adjustments in a new market segment is a natural next step for us to leverage what we are good at."

AURA's Packaging is as Sustainable as it is WhimsicalThere's meaning behind AURA's magic. Bottles and jars are made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials, giving a second life to discarded plastic. Additionally, AURA always aims to use FSC-certified paper, shipping materials made with recycled material and minimizes single-use plastics with biodegradable packaging and shipping tape. AURA's entire range of hair care is also certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program.

How much do AURA products cost?One individual, one-time purchase of a personalized Shampoo, Conditioner or Masque starts at $28. Customers can bundle and save by purchasing any two hair care products for 10% off or purchasing any three products for 20% off. Customers can opt into AURA's Subscribe & Save plan for an additional 15% off their order and receive their products regularly, with the option to skip or cancel at any time.

For more information about AURA, please visit www.AURAHAIRCARE.com . Join the AURA community on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube and Facebook . Follow AURA's Spotify playlist "Mirror Moments " for inspiring tunes as you effortlessly style your hair.

Press Contact: Dara ToulchBallantines PR dara@ballantinespr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aura-the-first-and-only-personalized-hair-care-with-pigment-options-offers-endless-possibilities-in-formulation-301213541.html

SOURCE AURA