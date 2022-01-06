Aura Completes Installation Of New 15-kW Mobile Power Solution For Military Applications

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Systems Inc. (Symbol "AUSI") announced today that it has completed its first installation of an all-new 15-kW mobile power solution for military vehicle applications.

Aura's newly developed military system integrates the company's military-grade AuraGen® generator with a new advanced 15-kW Electronic Control Unit (ECU) which utilizes state-of-the- art silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs to dramatically improve switching performance while enhancing thermal performance when compared to prior IGBT-based systems.

The rollout of Aura's new 15-kW power solution for military applications is just the latest culmination of the company's significant investment in engineering personnel and tooling taking place since July 2019 when shareholders ushered new management into the company. "During the last 6 months, we have wholly reimagined our ECU design and significantly expanded the applications for its use" explained Aura's President, Ms. Cipora Lavut.

While Aura's new 15-kW ECU continues to offer unparalleled mobile power performance for vehicle and maritime applications, the company's new 15-kW ECU is now also configurable for applications requiring a combination of AC and -48V DC power, such as the Telcom industry (including the powering cell towers). In addition to its new 15-kW ECU, Aura has also developed a smaller 6.5 kW ECU solution which is roughly one-third smaller than previous designs, and which incorporates the latest, state-of-the-art processors and other components.

"These new ECU designs reflect Aura's recommitment to offering customers truly world-class environmentally-conscience power solutions. This renewal of our engineering team and capabilities has also allowed us to begin pursuing exciting new motor applications for our AuraGen® technology such as electric micro-mobility, EVs and water pumps," said Ms. Lavut.

Aura Systems was founded in 1987 by a team of scientists and engineers as a defense industry think-tank. During the Cold War, Aura collaborated with the nation's largest defense contractors as well as with the military itself on a host of both classified and non-classified "Star Wars" skunkworks programs. Today, Aura's AuraGen® mobile power technology is deployed in more than 20 countries worldwide. With customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to the world's leading militaries, the AuraGen® family of power technology products represent a proven environmentally-conscience and economical solution for a wide range of applications.

