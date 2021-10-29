Aura Biosciences Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Aura Biosciences, Inc. ("Aura"), a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Aura, are expected to be $75.6 million. All of the shares are being offered by Aura. In addition, Aura has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "AURA." The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cowen, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and BTIG is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The registration statements relating to these securities became effective on October 28, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055; by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates (VDCs) to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system to create long lasting anti-tumor immunity. The VDC technology platform is based on the discoveries of NIH Distinguished Investigator Dr. John Schiller of the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute. The company has the goal of developing this technology in multiple cancer indications with an initial focus on primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease for which there are no approved drugs. Aura's lead product candidate belzupacap sarotalocan (AU-011) is currently in Phase 2 development for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a vision and life-threatening form of eye cancer where standard of care radioactive treatments leave patients with major vision loss and severe comorbidities. AU-011 was well tolerated in a Phase 1b/2 trial, demonstrating high rates of tumor control and vision preservation. Future pipeline applications for Aura's technology include additional ocular oncology indications like choroidal metastases and solid tumor indications like non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Aura is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

