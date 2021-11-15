American Express (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report announced today its 12 th annual Small Business Saturday, which will take place on November 27 th. The campaign, part of the company's goal to drive $100 billion in reported consumer spending at small businesses from 2021 through 2025, 1 features a series of initiatives to drive consumers to Shop Small® during the holiday season, including:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005313/en/

Aunts et Uncles in Brooklyn, NY

New nationwide marketing campaign and new ways to Shop Small as well as complimentary downloadable resources for merchants to help promote their businesses and rally communities

Google Shopping collaboration to create shoppable digital murals displaying locally-sourced products across U.S. cities

Shop Small x ByBlack online marketplace powered by mission-driven retailer Showfields

Launch of new grant program in partnership with Main Street America to support underrepresented small businesses

"Excitement is building among consumers and small businesses ahead of the holidays, with 63% of small business owners surveyed reporting that they are preparing for a bigger holiday shopping season than last year despite supply chain shortages and other challenges due to the pandemic," said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express. "We're rallying consumers to help deliver a strong holiday season for small businesses in communities across the country. It's so important to support our favorite small businesses not only on Small Business Saturday but throughout the holiday season and all year long."

According to the American Express Shop Small Impact survey, more than half (56%) of small businesses surveyed agree that this year's Small Business Saturday is more critical than ever for their business and 78% say holiday sales will impact their ability to keep their doors open in 2022. In fact, consumers shopping small this holiday season have the potential to contribute an estimated $695B into the U.S. small business economy 2.

With 80% of consumers surveyed stating they are likely to Shop Small this holiday season, small business owners can utilize American Express' Shop Small Studio for complimentary downloadable posters, social media posts and more to help them garner attention for their business and rally their communities. From savings on tools to help with marketing, operations and more, merchants can access a suite of offers curated by American Express on business services, valued at over $8,000 3, to help them get their business ready for shoppers this holiday season and all year long here. Small business owners can also access new signage and marketing materials for U.S. merchants that let customers know they're "Always Welcome" here.

"The past year has presented unique challenges for small business owners across the country. It has never been more vital to support the small businesses that make our communities unique and contribute to the culture of our neighborhoods," said Nicole and Michael Nicholas owners of Aunts et Uncles in Brooklyn, NY. "We are honored to be participating in Small Business Saturday. It provides us with an opportunity to connect with our local community and remind them to get out and Shop Small all holiday season."

Consumers can find American Express accepting independent retailers near them and across the nation by visiting the Shop Small Map. The company is providing new ways for consumers to support small businesses the entire holiday season through the following new initiatives:

NEW SPIN ON HOLIDAY SHOPPING WITH GOOGLEBuilding on the beloved tradition of visiting holiday window displays, Google and American Express are unveiling shoppable digital murals in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston to encourage consumers to shop at small businesses this holiday season. The murals - painted by local artists -- will feature over 25 products sourced solely from local small businesses. Using Google Lens, consumers will be able to discover and shop the murals from their phones. Mural locations will be unveiled later in November. As part of their partnership, the companies are also committed to helping thousands of small businesses enhance their digital presence this holiday season by offering a complimentary Grow with Google digital workshop for small businesses.

SHOP SMALL x BYBLACK MARKETPLACEAs an extension of ByBlack, a national business directory and certification program for Black-owned businesses expanded in partnership with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., American Express is launching the Shop Small x ByBlack online marketplace powered by Showfields. In addition, American Express will open a ByBlack Bazaar pop-up shop featuring ByBlack certified businesses in Los Angeles on December 11 th and 12 th, prioritizing Black-owned businesses that do not have a physical brick and mortar presence to help them connect with customers this holiday season.

BACKING SMALL: INCLUSIVE GRANT PROGRAMThe economic effects of the pandemic have shown the importance of getting small businesses funding when they need it most: 72% of small businesses surveyed say that grant funding would help keep their business open for another year. In response, American Express is launching a $1.65 million Inclusive Backing grant program with nonprofit partner Main Street America. The goal of the program is to provide hundreds of underrepresented small businesses with financial support as well as other resources to address their critical needs and challenges. Small business owners can learn more about how to apply to receive a grant here.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESSAmerican Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

ABOUT SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAYNovember 27 is the 12th annual Small Business Saturday, proudly backed by American Express. Dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods around the country, Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 in response to small business owners' most pressing need: getting more customers. Learn more at and connect with us on ShopSmall.com, instagram.com/shopsmall, facebook.com/SmallBusinessSaturday.

ABOUT SHOP SMALLShop Small is a movement that supports small, independent businesses and calls attention to the valuable and distinct contributions they make to their communities and the economy. Shop Small celebrates small businesses ranging from retail stores and restaurants to fitness studios and salons, and everything in between. The Shop Small movement was spurred by the widespread participation in Small Business Saturday, a day founded in 2010 by American Express. This national holiday shopping tradition is dedicated to celebrating small businesses and driving more customers through their doors on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. November 27, 2021 marks the 12th annual Small Business Saturday, proudly backed by American Express. Learn more and connect with us on ShopSmall.com, instagram.com/shopsmall, facebook.com/SmallBusinessSaturday

ABOUT THE AMERICAN EXPRESS SHOP SMALL IMPACT STUDYThe American Express Shop Small Impact Study consisted of two studies conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express. The consumer survey was an anonymous online survey conducted from October 13-18, 2021 among a sample of 1,013 adults 18 years of age and older. Consumer data is weighted by five variables: age, sex, geographic region, race and education to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the total U.S. population, 18 years of age and older based on U.S. Census data. The small business owner survey was conducted online among a sample of 523 small business owners/managers in the U.S. from October 12-19, 2021. Respondent companies must conduct sales in a physical location in one of the following industries: arts/entertainment/recreation, retail trade, restaurant/bar/coffee shop/hotel/hospitality, or personal services.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contain words such as "expect," "estimate," "goal," "intend," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "likely," and similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in American Express' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. American Express undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Source: American Express Company

Location: U.S.

1 Based on spend as reported by consumers in surveys commissioned by American Express (not actual receipts or sales).

2 The analysis of the 2021 potential impact from holiday spending, was conducted by Econsult Solutions, Inc. (ESI). ESI calculated the number and composition of small businesses in the US using data from the U.S. Census Statistics of US Businesses and the Bureau of Economic Analysis and spending among all US small businesses in select industries using the American Express Shop Small Impact small business owner survey data from Teneo on estimated revenue at small businesses during the 2021 holiday period.

3 Value based on offer savings available via Amex Offers for Merchants as of November 1, 2021. Value calculated by totaling the lowest possible reward or savings amount for each offer and assumes a merchant took advantage of the full length of any subscription plan where relevant, across all Amex Offers for Merchants third party offers. Offers and value of offers are subject to change without notice to you. Visit americanexpress.com/merchantoffers to see current offers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005313/en/