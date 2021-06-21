AUM Media's Crocker Coulson To Speak At The SPAC Conference 2021

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUM Media Inc. announced that Crocker Coulson will be speaking on a panel on "SPAC Incentive Structure" at 4:15 p.m. on June 23rd at The SPAC Conference 2021, the largest gathering of SPAC sponsors, investors, and professional advisors in the world.

The conference will take place on June 23 rd and 24 th at the Westchester Country Club. For registration or virtual attendance information, register here. Media interested in covering the event should contact Beth Amorosi of AUM Media at beth.amorosi@aummedia.org.

Other speakers on the panel include:

Marc Gabelli , Chairman, and CEO of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.

, Chairman, and CEO of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Dave Horin , Managing Partner of Chord Advisors

, Managing Partner of Chord Advisors Moderator, Steven Nelson , President & Chairman, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company

"The SEC has expressed considerable anxiety over how the incentives of SPAC sponsors may diverge from those of public shareholders, and unsophisticated public shareholders in particular," commented Crocker Coulson, Founder of AUM Media Inc. "Among the concerns expressed in the SEC's recent bulletin of May 25th: Sponsors may have an incentive to do deals that are unlikely to generate positive returns post-merger as the clock runs out on their deals, but still enable SPAC sponsors to cash out on favorable terms. The sheer volume of SPACs may lead to a shortage of viable targets of significant scale to absorb the capital that these SPAC teams have raised or overpaying for the limited targets that exist."

"Regulators face the quandary of trying to solve a problem of incentives with a tool kit consisting exclusively of disclosure and enforcement. Disclosure is frankly ineffective in addressing misalignment of incentives since the investors most likely to be fleeced frankly do not read the disclosures. Enforcement is by definition an after-the-fact solution of trying to put the yolks back in the broken eggs," Coulson continued.

"It is in the interest of all participants in the SPAC market, all of whom have profited handsomely from the boom of the past two years, to consider market-based solutions that better align the rewards to market insiders - including SPAC sponsors, underwriters, target management, and PIPE investors - with the long-term success of the enterprises and reasonable returns for public market investors pre- or post- de-SPAC," Coulson said.

"Not only will these solutions be more effective in addressing to root causes, but such voluntary market reforms may also abate enthusiasm for more onerous regulations being floated in Congress and the SEC that would effectively undermine the SPAC value proposition as a fast-track pathway to public status and growth capital for industry disruptors with rapidly scaling businesses."

