Aultman Health Foundation To Enhance Medication Management With Omnicell's Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that Aultman Health Foundation, a long-term sole source Omnicell partner, has selected the Company's cloud-based solutions and technology-enabled services to enhance safety and efficiency in central pharmacy and point-of-care dispensing.

Omnicell is committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model through the Autonomous Pharmacy, a combination of hardware, software and services that enable providers to improve quality, reduce costs, and increase human efficiencies. With the addition of Omnicell's Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service, Aultman will leverage technology to automate critical workflows in central pharmacy, supported by certified technicians to optimize the technology and contribute to overall operational efficiency. Aultman also plans to enhance safety and efficiency in patient care areas with XT Automated Dispensing Systems.

Medication management is expensive and error-prone, due in large part to manual and disjointed processes that affect safety and operational challenges, leading to clinician burnout. Studies have found that pharmacists spend 75 percent of their time on non-clinical activities, 1 which negatively impacts patient care, employee satisfaction, and turnover.

Omnicell's Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service combines advanced robotic dispensing technology, certified technicians, best practice and benchmarking tools, change management expertise, and ongoing clinical optimization to maximize value and support clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Combined with Omnicell's central pharmacy software platform, Aultman will streamline medication processes from the time a medication is received from the wholesaler to the time it is dispensed to a patient.

"Aultman has a long history with pharmacy automation which has led to significant operational and financial benefits," said Matt Baldwin, PharmD, system pharmacy director at Aultman Health Foundation. "The addition of Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service will allow us to optimize and maximize our automation technology investment while supporting our goal to provide the safest, most efficient care possible."

Aultman also plans to upgrade its footprint of automated dispensing systems to support safety and efficiency in clinical care. With streamlined infrastructure capabilities and EHR interoperability, this point-of-care technology is designed to improve medication management workflows, allowing clinicians to spend more time focused on patient care.

Nearly 50 percent of Top 300 U.S. health systems 2 are partnering with Omnicell on the journey to the Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap to develop a zero-error, fully automated medication management infrastructure. Through Omnicell's industry-leading medication management platform and portfolio of technology-enabled services, health systems and retail pharmacies are realizing how connected technology and intelligence can help solve for the most pressing challenges in medication management.

"We're excited to see long-time partners like Aultman Health Foundation recognize the opportunity of the Autonomous Pharmacy to improve efficiencies, outcomes, and performance," said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell. "We are proud to work together as Aultman moves closer to the fully autonomous pharmacy through solutions like Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service."

About Aultman

The Aultman Health Foundation is a not-for-profit health care organization serving Stark and surrounding counties. The integrated health care system includes Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, the locally managed health insurance provider AultCare, The Aultman Foundation and Aultman College. With 1,032 beds, over 700 active physicians and a team of more than 7,000 employees, Aultman is Stark County's largest provider of health care services. For more information, visit www.aultman.org.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

1Schneider PJ, et al. American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy. 2019;76(15):1127-1141. 2As defined by Definitive Healthcare

