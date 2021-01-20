Ault Global Holdings' Coolisys Power Electronics Business Announces Opening Of Sales Office In Las Vegas, Nevada For Its ACECoolTM And ACECool™ Hybrid Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Systems For Commercial Applications

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the " Company"), announced that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp.® (" Coolisys"), has opened a sales office in Las Vegas, Nevada for commercial electric vehicle (" EV") applications including its ACECool™ Dynamic DC Fast Quartile EV charging system and ACECool™ Hybrid, a combined DC and AC fast charging system. The modular, scalable architecture of this system allows up to four charging connectors to serve each station and send up to 200 kW to a single vehicle. The ACECool TM commercial EV charging systems are ideal for charging service providers, office buildings, car fleets, commercial parking, as well as retail and hospitality locations.

Coolisys' President and CEO Amos Kohn said, "We are pleased to announce the opening of a new sales office for our commercial EV charging systems. Coolisys' commercial DC fast charging systems use advanced charging technology that provides highly efficient and reliable charging of electric vehicles that can provide a full charge to a 300-mile-range battery in just 30 minutes. We believe our EV charger product line is well positioned to address the expected rapid expansion of infrastructure required to support broad adoption of electric vehicles globally."

About Coolisys Technologies Corp.®

Coolisys and its portfolio companies and divisions are primarily engaged in the design and manufacture of innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications in the harshest environments and life-saving, life sustaining applications across diverse markets including defense/aerospace, medical/healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and automotive. Coolisys' headquarters are located at 1635 South Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035; www.Coolisys.com.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Corporate headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; http://www.AultGlobal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.AultGlobal.com.

