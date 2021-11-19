Ault Global Holdings Announces Completion Of $200 Million At-The-Market Capital Raise

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the " Company"), announced today that it has completed the "at-the-market" (" ATM") equity offering program under which it sold, from time to time, shares of its common stock...

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the " Company"), announced today that it has completed the "at-the-market" (" ATM") equity offering program under which it sold, from time to time, shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $200 million. The Company sold the total $200 million at an average price of $3.81 per share. The shares of common stock were offered through Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC, in its capacity as the sales agent. The Company believes the $200 million in proceeds from the ATM equity offering have been transformational, resulting in a strong balance sheet and providing the Company its most promising opportunities in its over 50-year history.

The Company intends to continue to use the net proceeds from the ATM equity offering for:

expansion of its data center business and Bitcoin mining operations, inclusive of purchases of recently announced Antminers from Bitmain;

financing of possible acquisitions of companies and/or technologies;

financing of its emerging electric vehicle charger and energy storage business;

investments through its California licensed finance lender;

other business expansions and investments; and

working capital and general corporate purposes.

Other than the announced purchase commitments for additional Bitcoin mining equipment, the Company does not have agreements or commitments for any specific acquisitions at this time.

Milton "Todd" Ault, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "In 2017, we outlined a plan, and we believe we have delivered and continue to execute on that plan. We have worked to drive long-term revenue growth and improved bottom-line results. In addition, we have achieved our goal of eliminating much of our debt directly from proceeds from the ATM equity offering. We believe we are well-positioned to grow revenue, profitability, and cash flow over the next three to five years. Further, we have no plans, at this time, for an additional ATM equity offering."

For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings with the SEC and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.AultGlobal.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holdings' headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.AultGlobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005286/en/