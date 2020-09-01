August Jackson Hires Industry Innovator To Lead Digital Engagement Offering

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand engagement agency August Jackson has hired Tod Szewczyk, former VP/Director of Emerging Technology & Digital Strategy at Leo Burnett, to the newly-created role of Executive Vice President (EVP) of Digital Engagement. In this new role, Szewczyk will work to bolster the agency's digital and technologic capabilities and help architect the ways in which communities engage beyond the physical world.

At Leo Burnett, Szewczyk has had a hand in building the first-ever innovation labs that featured new ways of connecting with consumers through technology, curating technology thought-leadership and managing vital client relationships such as Burnett's partnership with Google. With over 20 years of experience, Szewczyk has enabled digital transformation with measurable outcomes for companies such as Coca-Cola, McDonald's and General Motors.

"My experience creating meaningful consumer experiences through purposeful technology for some of the world's best-known brands has prepared me to help August Jackson and its clients find new ways to engage via digital tools", Szewczyk said. "I'm excited to join this creative team and look forward to helping AJ's clients achieve their goals and build their business."

"With Tod's deep expertise in technology and digitally-enabled engagement, we're able to better help our clients build deep and lasting relationships with the communities they care most about", said August Jackson CEO Laura Shuler. "By strengthening our digital capability, we'll truly be the ambidextrous agency that creates sustained engagement over time through both physical and virtual interactions."

Tod joins the agency September 1 as a member of its Executive Team, reporting to CEO Shuler.

ABOUT AUGUST JACKSONFor organizations that require highly-engaged people to realize their mission, August Jackson is the brand engagement agency that puts purpose into practice. Our work for corporate brands, hospitals, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions includes branding, campaign development and multi-channel activation, with an emphasis on live events and technology-enabled engagement. Recognized as a top agency by Chief Marketer and Event Marketer and a Crain's Chicago Best Places to Work award winner, August Jackson works with clients throughout the US and has a presence in Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. https://www.augustjackson.com

