Augmentir Continues Strong Growth As Leading Mid-Market Companies Adopt Its AI-based Remote Assist Solution

Industry's only true SaaS platform enables industrial companies of all sizes to deploy a highly secure remote collaboration solution designed for the needs of the frontline workforce

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc., the leading provider of artificial intelligence-based connected worker software, today announced multiple mid-market companies have selected Augmentir Remote Assist as a remote collaboration solution for their frontline teams. Companies large and small continue to rely on Augmentir to connect and digitize their frontline workforces and deliver cost-effective remote worker assistance with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead costs. The continued adoption of Augmentir's connected worker platform within the mid-market sector is evidence that industrial companies of all sizes are continuing to shift towards digitizing their frontline work processes as a way to operate in today's new normal.

Augmentir's Remote Assist tool, a component of the company's market leading AI-Powered Connected Worker platform, is an industrial collaboration solution designed to help frontline workers and end customers virtually collaborate and get assistance from subject matter experts, wherever they are located. The solution is available on both mobile devices and augmented reality (AR) enabled smart glasses, and allows users to remotely collaborate through chat, document exchange, and live video streaming with AR-based annotations.

Augmentir Remote Assist gives companies the ability to:

Connect frontline workers to internal or external subject matter experts: Help keep employees safe and avoid travel by allowing on-site workers to remotely collaborate with internal subject matter experts or OEM technicians without requiring onsite visits.

"The continued adoption of Augmentir's connected worker platform is evidence that industrial companies of all sizes are embracing innovation and continuing to shift towards innovative technology as a way to operate in today's new normal," stated Russ Fadel, CEO and Co-Founder of Augmentir. "Our AI-based Connected Worker platform is designed for companies of all sizes to digitize all aspects of their frontline operations. This is especially important in the COVID era."

Timber Building Systems and Luminance are among the industrial companies that have recently made the move to Augmentir's connected worker solution as part of their digital transformation efforts.

Timber Building Systems (TBS, www.tbsaus.com.au ), is revolutionizing the building industry with their unique post-tensioned pre-manufactured timber building system destined for residential, commercial and multi-story construction. The innovative system provides TBS's clients with a sustainable solution, fast turnaround, exceptional architectural design flexibility, high quality, customer service, and lower overall costs. "Our team needed a cost-effective solution that allowed us to deliver remote assistance and guidance for contractors performing on-site assembly and installation, domestically and internationally," stated Rob Ravlic, Project Engineer at TBS. "We were able to implement the system quickly with Augmentir, and their Remote Assist solution allowed us to deliver the appropriate remote guidance to our teams, helping us avoid costly site visits and ensure the safety of our team. The solution allows us to continue to deliver excellent quality, quick installation, and lower overall costs to our clients." Visit www.tbsaus.com.au for more information on their revolutionary building system.

Luminance ( www.luminance.net ) helps organizations optimize their most important asset—their people. The company designs customized training, identifies and solves performance problems, and delivers high-value, customized courses. "Real-time communication and collaboration with our clients is critical to the success of our business, and we need a tool that allows us to remotely deliver our services to our clients in a cost-effective manner," stated Jeremy Robins of Luminance. "Augmentir's Remote Assist platform enables us to remotely collaborate with our clients and provide virtual training and support, saving us precious time and eliminating unnecessary travel costs. Their platform has been a real life saver for our teams during these times."

Augmentir's Remote Assist is being used to digitize operations across a range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer packaged goods manufacturing, as well as utilities, oil and gas, mining, and industrial equipment manufacturing and service. Combined with the Augmentir platform's digital workflow capabilities, companies can quickly create digital work instructions to help guide workers to independently complete jobs safely and correctly, and leverage AI to direct continuous improvement efforts.

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only AI-Powered Connected Worker platform for industrial companies. Augmentir is the first of its kind to combine enterprise augmented reality (AR) with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to intelligently close skills gaps so that frontline workers can perform their jobs with higher quality and increased productivity while driving continuous improvement across the organization. Augmentir is being used to help intelligently guide and support frontline workers in a wide range of industrial use cases - from manufacturing teams on the shop floor to service and repair teams out in the field. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com .

