Augmented Reality Market Report By Technavio Estimates $ 76.99 Billion Growth During 2020-2024
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the augmented reality (AR) market to grow by USD 76.99 billion at a decelerating CAGR of over 32% during 2020-2024.
The augmented reality (AR) market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of AR-enabled smart glasses.
The Augmented Reality (AR) Market is segmented by Application (Enterprise, Retail, Healthcare, Media and entertainment, Education, and Other applications) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The increasing popularity and penetration of ar technology in smartphones and tablets will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The augmented reality (ar) market covers the following areas:
Augmented Reality (AR) Market SizingAugmented Reality (AR) Market ForecastAugmented Reality (AR) Industry Growth
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Dynabook Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- PTC Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Upskill
- Vuzix Corp.
- Zugara Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market Outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing AR integration in mobile devices
- Platform-independent
- Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Dynabook Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- PTC Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Upskill
- Vuzix Corp.
- Zugara Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augmented-reality-market-report-by-technavio-estimates--76-99-billion-growth-during-2020-2024--301378146.html
SOURCE Technavio