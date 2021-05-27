Augmedix To Present At The 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI...

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference.

Augmedix's management is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may register to watch the presentation at: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/.

About Augmedix Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX) converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care. The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of proprietary automation modules and human-expert assistants operating in HIPAA-secure locations to generate accurate, comprehensive, and timely-delivered medical documentation. Augmedix services are compatible with over 35 specialties and are trusted by over one dozen American health systems and hundreds of independent clinicians supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals and telemedicine. We estimate that our solution saves clinicians 2-3 hours per day, increases productivity by as much as 20%, and increases clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

Investors:Caroline PaulGilmartin Group investors@augmedix.com

Media:Kaila GrafemanAugmedix pr@augmedix.com