Augmedix, Inc. CEO Appears On Fox Business Network Show

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUGMEDIX, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) ("Augmedix" or the "Company"), a leading digital health platform that offers virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, announced today that Augmedix CEO Manny Krakaris appeared as a guest this morning on Fox Business Network's show, "Mornings with Maria".

Krakaris sat down with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business to share the latest on how Augmedix is addressing the strain physicians are under by reducing the administrative burden and providing more time to focus on patient care. Powered by ambient automation technologies, Augmedix generates complex medical notes directly from natural conversations between physicians and patients. As a result, physician productivity increases by as much as 20%.

Augmedix currently serves six of the top 20 US healthcare enterprises and hundreds of physician practices across the US. Over 35 specialties across more than 25 electronic medical record systems in a variety of care settings are served by the platform. Augmedix rehumanizes the physician-patient experience by enabling physicians to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality patient care.

"The company was founded on the premise of relieving the documentation burden from physicians, which today consumes up to three hours of their day. If you look at some of the macro trends in healthcare, the industry has suffered from chronic undersupply of physicians and trained medical practitioners," said Manny Krakaris, CEO of Augmedix. "We want to relieve some of the stress in this industry."

Today Augmedix leadership will be ringing the Nasdaq closing bell to celebrate their public offering.

About AugmedixAugmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) is a leading digital health platform that offers virtual medical documentation and live clinical support to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments and telemedicine practices nationwide. The Company's Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into timely and comprehensive medical notes and provides a suite of related services. The medical note is generated using Augmedix's proprietary platform, which incorporates structured data models, automatic speech recognition and natural language processing and is overseen by trained medical documentation specialists. Augmedix saves physicians up to 3 hours per day, improves productivity by as much as 20%, and increases satisfaction with work-life balance by over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix visit augmedix.com.

