AudioEye To Present At The 9th Annual Gateway Conference On September 9, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) - Get Report ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), an industry-leading software solution provider delivering website accessibility compliance to businesses of all sizes, has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

AudioEye management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The Company's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway ConferenceThe 9 th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference .

About AudioEye, Inc. AudioEye is an industry-leading software solution delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers Machine Learning/AI-driven accessibility without fundamental changes to site architecture. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

Corporate Contact:AudioEye, Inc.Dr. Carr Bettis, Executive Chairman cbettis@audioeye.com

Investor Contact: Matt Glover or Tom Colton AEYE@gatewayir.com(949) 574-3860

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioeye-to-present-at-the-9th-annual-gateway-conference-on-september-9-2020-301124302.html

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.