AudioEye Selected By HubSpot As Digital Accessibility Provider For Annual INBOUND Event

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) - Get Report, the industry-leading website accessibility software solution, announced today it has been selected as the digital accessibility provider for INBOUND 2020, which will be held online for the first time in its nine-year history. INBOUND, hosted with love by HubSpot, is anticipated to attract more than 28,000 global business decision makers passionate about learning new strategies for marketing and selling in order to grow their business.

"To prioritize the safety and well-being of our attendees, we knew this year we needed to shift our in-person experience to a digital platform," said Kim Darling, VP & Executive Producer of INBOUND. "One challenge was creating a fully inclusive platform accessible for individuals of all abilities. We knew that a partnership with AudioEye would help us to create that all-inclusive virtual space enabling conversation and connection and allowing everyone to feel part of something bigger."

Thousands of in-person events are transitioning to virtual in lieu of COVID, including Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, Microsoft IGNITE 2020, the Salesforce Dreamforce conference and more. Yet with only 1.9% of websites fully accessible to one billion individuals worldwide living with disabilities, creating a fully equitable event also requires an accessible virtual platform.

"The mass movement toward online events continues to elevate the importance of digital inclusion," said David Moradi, CEO, AudioEye. "We applaud INBOUND and HubSpot for being on the forefront of prioritizing an accessible experience and are honored such a well-respected, leading organization has selected AudioEye as its event accessibility partner."

In addition to code-level accessibility fixes, the AudioEye toolbar will be available on the INBOUND event platform. The toolbar enables individuals to customize their visual experience based on their specific needs. For example, if a user needs to adjust the color contrast, change the font or disable animation to interact, they can easily make those adjustments with the toolbar's Visual Toolkit widget. All INBOUND attendees will also be invited to scan their website for free by visiting audioeye.com/INBOUND. The scan will instantaneously deliver AudioEye's Accessibility Score, estimating a website's level of accessibility based on WCAG 2.1 success criteria. From there, attendees can install AudioEye Pro for free to improve their Accessibility Score, which includes the same tools and technology AudioEye experts use to ensure ADA compliance.

"As a Diamond HubSpot Solutions Partner, and an agency that prioritizes digital accessibility, we are thrilled HubSpot is collaborating with AudioEye for its flagship conference," said Jon Sasala, President, Morey Creative. "AudioEye has given us the tools to not only remediate barriers our websites may present, but also teach us how to develop more inclusively from the beginning. Our hope is that this partnership provides much-needed visibility to the expansive problem of digital inaccessibility and introduces attendees to the products available to solve it."

INBOUND takes place September 22 - 23. For more, visit audioeye.com/INBOUND.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading software solution delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture, as well as, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

About HubSpotHubSpot (HUBS) - Get Report is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 86,000 total customers in more than 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Paris, France; Ghent, Belgium; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com

