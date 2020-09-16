AudiobooksNow Adds CarPlay Support To Its IOS App

STERLING, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AudiobooksNow, a leading audiobook download and stream service, has just launched a new version of its free Apple iOS app that includes CarPlay support. Apple CarPlay has become standard in most new vehicles and makes it easier, safer, and more convenient to interact with CarPlay enabled apps on your iPhone.

"CarPlay is becoming standard in more and more vehicles these days and apps like ours are a perfect fit for it" said Bryan Stafford, President and COO of AudiobooksNow. CarPlay enables users to navigate and interact with an app without having to touch their phone. Users simply access CarPlay on their display screen and touch a CarPlay enabled app. The user can then interact with the app solely through the display screen in their vehicle.

"Vehicles are the most popular place to listen to audiobooks and 48% of our customers are listening on an Apple device" said Stafford. In addition to the rise in vehicles with built in CarPlay support, there are more and more third-party adapters that allow you to add CarPlay to an existing vehicle. CarPlay support can also be added by replacing the vehicles native infotainment system with an aftermarket system than includes CarPlay.

CarPlay gives you access to basic functions of your AudiobooksNow library. You can access and navigate your library, play or pause an audiobook, and jump 30 seconds forward or backward. CarPlay is meant to be simple so you can stay focused on the road. More advanced feature like sleep timer and speed control will still need to be accessed through the iPhone. CarPlay is available on all iPhone 5 models running iOS 7.1 and later.

From more information about AudiobooksNow's new Apple iOS app, please visit their app in the App Store by clicking on the link below.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/audiobooksnow/id558525346

About AudiobooksNowAudiobooksNow is an audiobook downloading and streaming service offering over 150,000 titles. Users can download or stream audiobook purchases from the audiobooksnow.com website or free Apple and Android apps. AudiobooksNow offers a 30-day free trial to its monthly Club Pricing Plan that provides up to 50% off the retail price. Audiobooks can also be purchased at their everyday low price, no plan required. For more information, visit www.audiobooksnow.com.

Media Contact: Bryan StaffordAudiobooksNow.com 888-525-6293 247518@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audiobooksnow-adds-carplay-support-to-its-ios-app-301132060.html

SOURCE AudiobooksNow