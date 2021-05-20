Audio Weaver Provides Audio Front-end For Spotify's Newest Exploration: A Limited Release Of Car Thing, A Smart Player For Your Car

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts, whose Audio Weaver platform powers more than 50M devices for many of the world's best consumer and automotive brands, today announced it worked with Spotify to build and deploy the audio...

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts, whose Audio Weaver platform powers more than 50M devices for many of the world's best consumer and automotive brands, today announced it worked with Spotify to build and deploy the audio front-end (AFE) software for their newest exploration - a limited release of Car Thing, a smart player for your car.

Building on Audio Weaver allows product makers to collaborate across different disciplines with a low-code framework of 500 market-proven modules including TalkTo, DSP Concepts' flexible AFE that features industry-leading noise cancellation. TalkTo is utilized so Car Thing can detect voice commands regardless of road noise and other in-cabin sound, including unreferenced audio system sound, using DSP Concept's unique Adaptive Interference Canceller.

In addition to giving brands access to best-in-class IP through a drag-and-drop interface, Audio Weaver also enables unprecedented real time tuning and custom adjustments to corner use cases often discovered during extensive field testing and product deployment phases. Audio Weaver's unique approach to audio product development drastically reduces development costs and risk while accelerating time to market with best possible performance.

For DSP Concepts, working on Car Thing presented an opportunity to leverage their deep experience in both consumer electronics and automotive technology.

"Enabling voice control inside the home is one thing, but in-cabin voice-controlled devices present an entirely different set of challenges ," said Paul Beckmann, Founder of DSP Concepts. "We work with many of the world's leading automotive OEMs so we are acutely aware of the nuances of automotive sound systems. We know how something like an open air vent or the placement of a vehicle's speakers can impact performance, and that deep automotive knowledge is what allowed us to build and deploy software that accommodates unique needs in the car."

About DSP ConceptsDSP Concepts is the company behind Audio Weaver: the audio platform powering over 50M of the world's best devices and is the leading supplier to top brands in automotive and consumer products, including Tesla, GoPro, and Porsche with a low-code / no-code solution to voice UI integration and introduced a new emerging standard for embedded audio processing. DSP Concepts is the only comprehensive, end-to-end solution that addresses the current challenges across industries working to innovate with audio and voice today, while working with semiconductor and intellectual property developers including NXP, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, and ARM to create more solutions tailored to a wider range of development challenges. Its headquarters are located in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in Boston, Stuttgart, Detroit, Tokyo, Taiwan, Korea, and France.

