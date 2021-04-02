Audeo Partners Launches Real Estate Development And Advisory Business

BETHESDA, Md., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audeo Partners today announced the launch of a new real estate development and advisory services firm. The Audeo team includes partners Madi Ford, Michael Meers, and Tom Glatzel, and advisory partner, George Galloway, each of whom brings broad and unique real estate expertise, including multifamily development, strategic financing, investment strategy, and retail positioning. The majority female-owned commercial real estate firm will focus on projects in the Washington, D.C. Metro area.

Ford, former general counsel and senior vice president at MidCity Development, said of launching Audeo: "This is our team's moment to dare greatly and create a company that represents our shared values and entrepreneurial spirit. The Latin translation of our name - 'I dare' - is a testament to our vision and that is the spirit we embrace as we build this new enterprise."

Ford added: "We bring a wholehearted, business-minded approach to serving our clients and in how we invest. With substantial backgrounds in a family-owned real estate businesses, we believe our advice for clients - especially family offices and individual investors - will be unmatched."

Meers, also a former MidCity Development senior executive, added: "Our partners were drawn together by a shared sense of passion, decency, integrity, and daring leadership, and a commitment to these principles in our lives and business. We are proud to launch a next-generation real estate company that provides strategic development and investment opportunities as well as third-party, real estate advisory services to an array of clients."

Audeo Partners' development team is focused on strategic opportunities for value creation through multifamily, mixed-use, retail, land, and industrial properties. Audeo aims to balance and mitigate development-related risk while capitalizing on market trends and conditions to meet the region's demand for housing, supportive retail, and community enhancing real estate amenities.

Audeo Partners also provides executive-level advisory services. The firm offers its clients the opportunity to work with a team of trusted experts to meet a wide range of real estate needs, from individuals inheriting their first piece of real estate to firms and families that need outside expertise or scale without adding overhead. Audeo also advises large companies needing strategic executive management and execution on large-scale development projects.

In addition to traditional equity investments in third-party development deals, Audeo seeks unique co-investment opportunities for future development deals and in stabilized assets in the Maryland, Virginia, and District of Columbia markets. The firm seeks to generate long-term value through strategic capital deployment and active asset management, while managing risk inherent to real estate.

Audeo draws its name from Theodore Roosevelt's famous Citizenship in a Republic speech delivered in Paris in 1910. Roosevelt's call to strive valiantly, to persevere through adversity in the quest of high achievement, to create and to believe in character and strength of self perfectly aligns with the values that shape Audeo Partners, Madi Ford said. Additionally, Roosevelt's invitation to active citizenship resonated with the team, which strongly believes in personal service and community engagement.

For more information please visit www.audeopartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audeo-partners-launches-real-estate-development-and-advisory-business-301261097.html

SOURCE Audeo Partners