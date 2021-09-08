Audacy's Shannon Knoepke Joins Media Bridge Advertising

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Bridge Advertising today announced that Shannon Knoepke has joined the agency as senior vice president of marketing. Knoepke 20-year media background includes serving as senior vice president and market manager of Audacy, Inc. (formerly Entercom), the second-largest radio company in the U.S., as well as senior managerial experience at Townsquare Media, Cumulus Broadcasting and Clear Channel.

Knoepke will serve on Media Bridge's leadership team, and her executive responsibilities will include helping Media Bridge's clients plan the right strategies, achieve the most value and achieve the best results, as well as mentoring and developing talent within the agency.

"I've always been blown away by Shannon's intelligence, professionalism and integrity. She's the perfect fit for Media Bridge on many levels," said Media Bridge founder and CEO Tracy Call. "She's also the latest proof that some of our best talent comes from other side of the media table. She knows what clients want. She knows what media companies can do. And she's the best in the business as putting those two things together efficiently."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Media Bridge team, because I've always admired them and shared their work ethic and core values," said Knoepke. "Their integrity is well-known in the industry, and I've seen firsthand how they truly live 'Media The Way It Should Be.'"

Knoepke's hiring continues a pattern of Media Bridge successfully luring top talent from major media companies, including Audacy, Clear Channel, Hubbard Broadcasting and Outfront Media.

Founded in Minneapolis in 2010, Media Bridge Advertising has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 growth list five times in 10 years. With extensive media buys in nearly every U.S. DMA, the company is unique in the marketing industry for being a national agency that buys media with a localized approach designed to deliver maximum value.

Contact: Tracy Call, tracycall@mediabridgeadvertising.com, 612-353-6077

