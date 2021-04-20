Auction Sales Top $39 Million Last Week On HiBid.com, With Rare Coins And Classic Cars Now Up For Bidding

OCALA, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1,142 online-only and webcast auctions held last week through HiBid.com, a daily average of 1.06 million bidders placed 1.81 million bids. Over 400,000 lots were sold, producing over $39 million in gross auction proceeds from April 12th-18th. HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

April 12th-18th HiBid.com HighlightsGross Auction Proceeds: $39,060,168Gross Merchandise Volume: $56,590,057Lots Sold: 437,537Online-Only Auctions: 1,043Webcast Auctions: 99Average Bidders Per Day: 1.06 millionAverage Bids Per Day: 1.81 million

Current AuctionsThe following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby. Across these and other events, bidders can now bid on rare coins, jewelry, vintage automobiles, real estate, sports memorabilia, and much more.

Cayman Bank Hoard Rare Coin Live Webcast AuctionSeller: Gold Standard AuctionsDates: April 7th-24thLots: 511 View Auction Items

Bowar Classic Car Online-Only AuctionSeller: Meyer Auction Service, LLCDates: April 1st-26thLots: 11 View Auction Items

Mark Fell Vehicles AuctionSeller: Koehler AuctionsDate: April 24th, 2021Lots: 6 View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

