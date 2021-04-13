Auction & Asking Values Continue Upward Trend Across Equipment Industries

LINCOLN, Neb., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Sandhills Global Market Report highlights the continued growth in year-over-year auction and asking values, trends that have been on the rise across equipment industries throughout Q1 2021.

LINCOLN, Neb., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Sandhills Global Market Report highlights the continued growth in year-over-year auction and asking values, trends that have been on the rise across equipment industries throughout Q1 2021. In some industries, the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is charting historic, or near historic, values. The auction market for agricultural equipment, for example, is approaching YOY value levels that haven't been seen since 2013, emphasized by a 13.02% YOY increase in March 2021. Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart TakeawaysEach Sandhills Market Report explores the most notable changes in the constantly evolving used heavy-duty truck and equipment industries. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The charts accompanying this announcement detail the historic YOY value changes in asking and auction values occurring throughout 2021.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

In the heavy-duty truck industry, the Sandhills EVI shows a 32.2% YOY increase in auction values in March 2021 compared to March 2020 . Asking values also trended upward with a 5.43% YOY increase.

compared to . Asking values also trended upward with a 5.43% YOY increase. Auction values for used sleeper trucks posted a 14-percentage-point improvement compared to February 2021 , moving from a 33.45% YOY increase to a 47% YOY value gain in March 2021 .

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

As a whole, used construction equipment displayed YOY gains in both the asking (up 9.7% YOY) and auction markets (up 16.08% YOY) during March.

On a month-to-month basis, crawler excavator auction values continue to show gains, jumping from a 5.1% YOY increase in February 2021 to a 11.1% YOY increase in March 2021 .

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

Asking values in the used ag equipment industry have been on a continual upward trajectory since Q4 2020.

The category comprising used tractors from 175 to 299 horsepower are a key driver of auction values, which were up 7.4% YOY in February and 10.7% YOY in March.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills GlobalSandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value IndexThe Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

