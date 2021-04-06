Aubrey Sampson (Photo: Business Wire)

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) - Get Report announced today that beginning Wednesday, April 7, Aubrey Sampson will join Chicago's AM 1160's "The Common Good" alongside Brian From, weekday afternoons from 4-6pm. Sampson is the author of three books, including "The Louder Song", "Overcomer" and the forthcoming "Known: How Believing Who God Says You Are Changes Everything" due out in September. Sampson and her husband planted Renewal Church in West Chicago in 2015. She has written articles for Propel Women, Lifeway, MOPS International, and Today's Christian Woman. She also co-hosts the "Nothing is Wasted" podcast.

"To have such a gifted communicator like Aubrey join 'The Common Good' is an incredible score for AM 1160," said regional vice president and general manager of AM 1160, Jeff Reisman. "She brings a fresh perspective and an important voice to many of the issues that are close to the hearts of our listeners. Both Aubrey and Brian have deep ties to the community through their churches, and we look forward to hearing the connection they'll make with our audience."

"I'm thrilled to join AM 1160 because of their long-standing commitment to creative communication and being a light for Christ in the media world of Chicago," said Sampson. "I'm even more excited to step into the 'house' that Brian From and Ian Simkins worked hard to build over the past two years. We'll work hard to continue discussing issues that matter, to tear down walls that don't matter, to encourage our listeners, to empower diverse voices, to laugh a bit along the way, and to build sturdy bridges in our increasingly divided world."

"The Common Good" launched in January of 2019 with Brian From and Ian Simkins. From pastors Four Corners Community Church in Darien, Illinois. Simkins left the show in February to pastor a church in Nashville.

Sampson is a graduate of Wheaton College, where she is currently pursuing her master's degree. She and her husband have three children and live in West Chicago.

