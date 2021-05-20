ATWEC Subsidiary SafeBus Tech Signs LOI For Middle East Sales

STATEN ISLAND, New York, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC Markets: ATWT), a US-based technology company specializing in child safety, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary SafeBus Technologies, Inc. has received a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to sell its proprietary vehicle systems through distributors located in the Middle East, including markets throughout Saudi Arabia, UAE and Dubai (the "Distributor").

The Company will initially commit to installing systems on up to 1,000 vehicles in greater Riyadh, beginning in late 2021. The price of the systems ranges from basic $250 up to $2500 per vehicle, for a high-functioning and powerful security system.

The Distributor, SafeBus International, LLC (NJ), has existing sales channels, often with exclusive rights in place, and has agreed to purchase up to 1000 units as an initial order, for Fall 2021 installs for select elementary and middle schools in the Riyadh area. Specific details including system type and price were not disclosed.The systems are in high demand due to an increased focus on post-pandemic security, and the "peace of mind" the systems provide for school administrators. For parents, ATWT is offering a much welcomed, user-friendly solution and smartphone app, thus providing the security of knowing the whereabouts of the school bus, and their children's journey from home to school and back.

Together, the products provide K-12 schools and day care centers additional child safety, while also keeping close track of their fleet, at an incredibly competitive market price.

Parents can track the precise location of the school bus, and its estimated time of arrival (or "ETA"), as well as have a live view of inside the bus, and receive instant text notifications from the bus verifying and confirming that their child safely got on/off the bus, simultaneously on their smartphone.

SafeBus INTL combines a highly competitive business model with a vast distribution network of buyers and government purchasers, and a clear focus on product marketing and safety education.

SafeBus President Stuart Barton stated, "Although we have been focusing on US-based day care centers during our startup phase, this new partnership will enable us to immediately broaden our horizon, and think on an international level. Due to the strong distribution relationships already in place, we anticipate reaching a substantial number of buses and vans, as soon as we can bundle and ship."The Distributor's experienced management team has a long history making product sales in these Middle East territories, and is confident it can secure large-scale purchases quickly and efficiently, shipping directly from the US. This unique combination will serve to ensure the secure and reliable import and distribution of ATWT's products and services to the exponentially growing market throughout Asia.

Prior to any shipment of systems or other technology to the Asian markets, the US government has certain licensing requirements to become an authorized exporter, certification which the Distributor has had for several years.

"We are exploring the opportunity for immediate sales beyond our nation's borders, to countries like Saudi Arabia, whose cities have as many children and as many buses as we do," said Ravi Saini, one of the founding partners of SafeBus INTL. "These new relationships will ramp up the Company's sales efforts and require expanded manufacturing of the units. ATWT can go into high production mode, and hopefully attain exponential growth by 2023."

Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to the Company's planned overseas distribution of its new SafeBus systems, updates on SafeBus INTL, along with the latest ATWT corporate developments, on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company's website, www.atwec.com. Information regarding the SafeBus Technologies, Inc. products and services can be found on their website, www.safebustech.com.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: ATWT):

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed three unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes, and gives parents and administrators 'peace of mind'. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288, B2 for its KV-3 system by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The KV-3 and the Kiddie Alert™ backup systems are currently being sold to customers across the globe. The Company recently announced their new "state of the art" KV-4 platform which uses RFID technology and their new cloud-based system to easily track children on vehicles to and from home. The Company also recently announced its KV-X product which used ultra-violet rays to sanitize a bus or van from bacteria and pathogens. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com.

About SafeBus Technologies, Inc. (Private: WY):

SafeBus Technologies, Inc. is a privately held WY corporation providing child safety solutions to schools and day care centers, a $250B market worldwide. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company combines the latest hardware with creative software development to provide safety and security products for school transport vehicles, now in high demand for today's dangerous world. Millions of children travel to school every day, and parents will always worry about their well-being. Bus drivers have great responsibility, and accidents happen, both on the bus and on the road. Schools have been looking for ways to better control their transportation operations, for increased security, for better record-keeping and for improved safety. Founded in 2012, the Company has spent considerable time, effort, and capital designing and developing its new SafeBus Alert™ products, for sale to customers in the US and abroad. The cutting-edge systems include the SafeBus Alert™, SafeBus ETA™ and SafeBus LiveVue™ product lines, targeting day care and K-4 elementary schools that transport children to and from school daily. The Company utilizes the latest iOS technology, is highly affordable and easy to use, and now gives administrators current alerts and accurate reports, while giving parents 'peace of mind' in knowing that their kids are safe. The Company's website is www.safebustech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected".

You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosure information.

All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trademarks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their owners' benefit, without intent to infringe.

CONTACT:

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. Darnell Stitts, President and CEO info@atwec.com901-435-6849

SafeBus Technologies, Inc. Stuart Barton, President stuart@safebustech.com404-429-1315

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atwec-subsidiary-safebus-tech-signs-loi-for-middle-east-sales-301295971.html

SOURCE ATWEC Technologies, Inc.