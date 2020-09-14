Attralus Presents Preclinical And Clinical Data At 17th International Symposium On Amyloidosis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attralus, a biopharmaceutical company focused on illuminating the systemic nature of amyloidosis and creating transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients, today presented both preclinical and clinical data that offer insights into the diagnosis and treatment of systemic amyloidosis at the 17 th International Symposium on Amyloidosis (ISA2020) taking place virtually from September 14-18, 2020.

"We are excited to share a range of robust data addressing systemic amyloidosis at the 17 th International Symposium on Amyloidosis," said Spencer Guthrie, CEO of Attralus. "In partnership with Dr. Jonathan Wall and his colleagues at the University of Tennessee, we see progress in the advancement of science through our pan-amyloid targeting agents for patients living with the devastating and debilitating effects of systemic amyloidosis. Through this research, we see the opportunity to improve patient lives by developing novel therapeutics to potentially reverse the underlying pathology of a range of systemic amyloid diseases while detecting the disease earlier and more comprehensively through visualizing whole-body involvement."

AT-01: Novel Pan-Amyloid Targeting DiagnosticData presented by Attralus demonstrate Phase 1/2 clinical progress on AT-01 - a novel polybasic peptide radiotracer imaging agent on the whole-body amyloid detection in multiple amyloidosis subtypes. Preliminary data show safety and efficacy of AT-01 as a pan-amyloid imaging agent that binds to many forms of amyloid, including AL in the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen and lungs, and ATTR in the heart, connective tissue in the hands and spine, nerves and lungs - demonstrating the potential for AT-01 to serve as a first-in-class diagnostic for a range of systemic amyloid diseases. Through AT-01, amyloid was visualized in the hearts of AL and ATTR patients who have pre-symptomatic cardiac disease, potentially enabling earlier diagnosis of patients prior to the onset of symptoms.

AT-02: Novel Peptide-Immunoglobulin FusionData presented from several preclinical studies of AT-02 focus on the excellent binding potential of the novel peptide-Ig fusion to multiple subtypes of systemic amyloidosis, including AL and ATTR, as well improved ability to induce phagocytosis as compared to an active control of a standard anti-amyloid antibody. Additional preclinical data demonstrate insights into novel approaches to remove tissue amyloid by inducing clearance by cells of the innate immune system with the potential to create a new class of pan-amyloid therapeutics.

Insights into Systemic AmyloidosisOther research presented by Attralus at ISA2020 demonstrate insights into a novel approach to remove tissue amyloid, as well as a new potential model for the comparative analysis of amyloid-reactive biologics.

Attralus ISA2020 poster presentations include:

Poster PT001 Title: Preliminary Data on the Safety and Efficacy of a Novel PET Radiotracer, 124I-p5+14, for Imaging Patients with AL Amyloidosis; Wall, Jonathan, et al.

Wall, Jonathan, et al. Poster PT046 Title: Dynamic biodistribution of 124I-p5+14 in patients with AL amyloidosis; Stuckey , Alan, et al.

Stuckey Alan, et al. Poster PM063 Title: Biodistribution of Novel PET Radiotracer, 124I-p5+14, in Patients with ATTR and ALECT2 Amyloidosis; Wall, Jonathan, et al.

Wall, Jonathan, et al. Poster PM053 Title: Synthesis and Evaluation of a Novel Peptide-Immunoglobulin Fusion for Targeting Systemic Amyloid Deposits; Wall, Jonathan, et al.

Wall, Jonathan, et al. Poster PM041 Title: Analysis of the distribution of amyloid reveals discrete patterns of organ involvement; Martin, Emily, et al.

Martin, Emily, et al. Poster PM031 Title: Amyloid binding and opsonization properties of a novel peptope-antibody complex; Kennel, Stephen, et al.

Kennel, Stephen, et al. Poster PM030 Title: Collagen addition to synthetic amyloid fibrils presents a "don't eat me" signal that prevents macrophage phagocytosis; Foster, J.S., et al.

Foster, J.S., et al. Poster PM001 Title: Validation of a novel model for the comparative analysis of amyloid-reactive biologicals using a single mouse; Heidel, R.E., et al.

