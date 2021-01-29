Attorney William R. Tapella Named In 2021 Illinois Super Lawyers®

CHARLESTON, Ill., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For three legal practice areas in Illinois, Attorney William R. Tapella of The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm has been selected to the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers®. This list includes no more than 5% of United States attorneys annually in the publication.

To be listed in Super Lawyers®, each attorney must pass a meticulous multi-phase review comprising third-party nomination and/or identification by the Super Lawyers® Research Team, an evaluation of their career based on "12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement" — case results, representative clients, pro bono and community work, bar activity, and more — and a final evaluation conducted by a Blue Ribbon Panel of the highest-scoring Super Lawyers® candidates thus far.

The 2021 Illinois Super Lawyers® list named Attorney Tapella for his work in Charleston in the practice areas of:

Civil Litigation: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

Both Attorney Tapella has and Attorney K. Lindsay Rakers, are recognized by Super Lawyers®.

To date, Attorney Tapella has achieved million-dollar verdicts and settlements for his clients but multi-million-dollar ones. He has authored scholastic works dealing with the topics of constitutional law and comparative fault and has delivered lectures throughout the state.

Attorney Tapella is also a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA), and the American Association for Justice (AAJ), among other industry organizations. He is recognized by Martindale-Hubbell®, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum®, and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum® and was selected as a Leading Lawyer in Illinois.

The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm fights on the side of plaintiffs. If you need the help of an acclaimed attorney in a case concerning a medical injury , a catastrophic personal injury , the wrongful death of a loved one , a truck collision , product liability , or the like, learn how Attorney William Tapella will work to maximize your compensation and win you justice by visiting tapellalaw.com . To learn more about Super Lawyers®, visit superlawyers.com .

