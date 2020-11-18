Attorney Troy L. M. Brown, III Joins Metzger Wickersham

Pennsylvania personal injury law firm Metzger Wickersham has grown with the recent addition of Attorney Troy L. M. Brown, III, who can practice in Pennsylvania and the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Penn., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Troy L. M. Brown, III has recently joined the Pennsylvania personal injury law firm of Metzger Wickersham, which has law offices in Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, and several other locations. He is licensed to practice throughout Pennsylvania and in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Attorney Brown practices numerous areas of law, including: auto accidents, dog bites, litigation, medical malpractice, personal injury, product liability, slip and fall. Troy will serve as an associate attorney supporting a variety of personal injury clients on behalf of the law firm.

Currently, Attorney Brown is a member of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice (PAJ) and the Dauphin County Bar Association.

Troy began his legal education at Penn State Harrisburg, where he would become a graduate in criminal justice. While attending Penn State Harrisburg, he was on the Penn State Harrisburg National Society of Leadership and Success branch as an Executive Board Member. The time he spent with that organization earned him the National Engaged Leader Award.

To complete his Juris Doctorate (J.D.), Troy attended Widener Commonwealth Law School. During law school, he joined the Moot Court Honor Society and became an Executive Board Member. He also participated in the Trial Advocacy Hoor Society and Widener Journal of Law, Economics, and Race. The heigh of his Moot Court and Trial Advocacy competition history was a quarterfinal finish for the Herbert Wechsler National Criminal Moot Court Competition in New York.

If Attorney Brown finds himself with free time, he likes to either spend time with his family or get to better know the people of his community.

