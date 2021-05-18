Attorney Trace J. Sherer Announces The Release Of His Book, 'Nerves Of Steel: Lessons That MS Taught Me'

HOUSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How can we stay positive with all the uncertainty in the world today? What are the benefits? For Trace J. Sherer, the most spectacular benefit was the addition of many years to his life.

Once upon a time, gritty Texan trial attorney Trace Sherer aspired to be one of the greatest doctors of all time. Instead, he became a patient. A patient of positivity. Despite a terrifying diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 1999, Trace sought the good in every moment. A transformed mindset gave him the strength to fight the debilitating effects of primary-progressive MS that tagged him as a corpse within two years.

Nerves of Steel is Trace's compelling, unpretentious and irreverent testimony linking health to positivity. His steadfast focus on setting and achieving bold goals, reframing difficult circumstances and decisions, building resilience, and spreading joy to everyone in his orbit is all captured in an unforgettable read filled with sunlight and giggles.

Ever been taken down by illness, loss, change, bad wine, or a bad hair day? This simply means that nerves of steel need to be tested and polished to live out their glistening potential. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many independent retailers.

About Trace J. Sherer Trace J. Sherer is an attorney and mediator who has been living (and thriving) with MS for more than twenty years. Nerves of Steel is his debut as an author. He lives in Houston with two diva cats and one dog. Trace is working on his second book, a legal thriller. He loves to hear from readers and media. Contact him at trace@nervesofsteel.org.

"This book grabs your attention from the first paragraph. Trace brings uplifting teachings to address issues that all of us face at some point in our lives. If you are in search of real-world solutions to real-world challenges, this book is for you. Through his life of overcoming obstacles, Trace provides a blueprint to follow that will most certainly bring happiness and success. I haven't read anything like this before. His story is unique and should be read by anyone who is seeking a better direction in life."-- Randy Sorrels, Attorney, President State Bar of Texas 2019-2020

"Following the murder of my daughter, I quickly learned about perspective and perseverance. Life is full of amazing people who show us every day that the perspective we put on our lives, combined with amazing perseverance, makes us capable of amazing things. For Trace, it has meant the difference between life and death. Trace teaches us all lessons about going forward from horrible news and determining our own outcomes."-- Fred Guttenberg, Speaker and Author of Find the Helpers

