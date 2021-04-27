Attorney Thomas J. Simeone Selected To Super Lawyers® For 10th Year

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington, D.C.-based firm, Simeone & Miller, LLP has been home to industry-acclaimed attorneys for years. As such, it comes as no surprise that Attorney Thomas J. Simeone, the firm's managing partner, has been selected for inclusion in 2021 Super Lawyers® — what is astounding is that this is his 10 th consecutive year being recognized by the publication!

Attorney Simeone was selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers® for the categories of Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff and Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff in Washington, D.C.

Super Lawyers® is a legal ranking publication that vets each and every one of its listees using a patented selection process. Veteran listees are required to undergo the selection process again for every new edition to ensure that their practice has not diverged from the bar set by Super Lawyers®.

The first step of the selection process is the creation of the candidate pool — all candidates must be nominated for consideration by a third party or the Super Lawyers® Research Team. Then, they are subjected to a rigorous review that delves into "12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement," which include but are not limited to:

Settlements and verdicts

Position within law firm

Education and employment background

Representative clients

Other awards and accolades

Pro bono and community work

Next comes a Blue Ribbon Review executed by top-rated attorneys in each candidate's area of legal practice, then a final quality check to verify that all data about each finalist is accurate. In the published Super Lawyers® register, no more than 5% of the U.S. attorneys in practice are listed.

It is a notable accomplishment to pass the Super Lawyers® selection process and be ranked among the nation's premier attorneys for a whole decade, as Attorney Simeone has. At Simeone & Miller, LLP, he continues to provide Washington, D.C. residents with exemplary legal service in personal injury cases involving traffic collisions, medical negligence, slip and falls, product liability, workplace injuries, and more.

