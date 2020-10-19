Attorney Robert J. Sigler Of Bandas Law Firm Selected To 2020 Texas Super Lawyers®

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandas Law Firm Attorney Robert J. Sigler has been selected to the listing of 2020 Texas Super Lawyers ®, annually presented by Thomson Reuters. Each year, listees undergo a scrupulous review process to earn a spot in this renowned, selective publication.

In fact, the selection process is so intense that only 5% of practicing lawyers throughout the entire United States are chosen for a listing. To be considered, attorneys must be nominated by a third party, such as a client or colleague. Then, they are evaluated on 12 different criteria ranging from pro bono legal work to their position in their firm, and more. Even their employment history is examined.

Attorney Sigler has gained Super Lawyers ® recognition more than once, being named in 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2018. He was similarly recognized in Rising Stars in 2004 and 2005; listees in Rising Stars are put to the same selection process, but the nominee pool is limited to attorneys in the first 10 years of their legal careers or who are no older than 40 years of age.

Texas Super Lawyers ® 2020 listed Attorney Sigler for his dedication to clients in the following practice areas:

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

General Litigation

Attorney Sigler's other accolades include his membership to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum ® and an AV Preeminent ® rating from Martindale-Hubbell ®. As a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi, he cares deeply about uplifting his community and advocating for his injured neighbors against negligent parties. Alongside his award-winning peers at Bandas Law Firm, he is able to effectively stand up against injustice. With a proven record of successful settlements and verdicts, Bandas Law Firm boasts myriad testimonials from their satisfied clients. The firm offers services in Spanish and English.

Visit Bandas Law Firm online at bandaslawfirm.com today to learn more about their legal services. Or visit Super Lawyers ® at superlawyers.com .

