Attorney Michael Richardson Of Hillard Martinez Gonzales LLP Sues CenterPoint Energy Inc. On Behalf Of 28 Apartment Complexes For Storm Damage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Michael Richardson of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP has sued CenterPoint Energy Inc. on behalf of 28 apartment complexes for damages that occurred following the deadly winter storm and freezing temperatures that occurred on February 12, 2021 through February 16, 2021. Due to widespread power outages, the complexes sustained substantial destruction including burst pipes and water damage. As such, plaintiff apartment complexes, which contain 8456 units housing thousands of residents, sustained significant harm.

Despite publicly commenting that CenterPoint would engage in controlled "rolling outages," the company allegedly failed to address the power failure in a reasonable and neutral manner. Moreover, had the rotating outages lasted just "15 minutes to more than an hour," as represented in CenterPoint's own press release, the resulting damage could have been avoided, the complaint asserts.

Attorney Richardson notes, "The challenges to providing electricity during severe cold weather events is neither unforeseen nor unprecedented. CenterPoint's failure to implement recommended practices to prevent the recent power outages demonstrates a critical lack of planning."

CenterPoint chose profits over "providing a safe and reliable source of electric power," according to the complaint.

Plaintiffs seek damages in excess of $1,000,000.00.

The apartment complexes are represented by Michael E. Richardson, Robert C. Hilliard and Marion M. Reilly of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP.

Case Information: Bay Oaks IV LP et al. v. CenterPoint Energy Inc. et al, case number 2021-14061, in the 55th District Court of Harris County, Texas.

Further information:

Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, LLP Robert Hilliard Managing Partner bobh@hmglawfirm.com

Schedule an Interview Contact Lauren Gonzales at 361-960-3146

About Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, LLP Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG) specializes in mass torts, personal injury, product liability, commercial and business litigation, and wrongful death. HMG has been successfully representing clients in the United States and Mexico since 1986. Our experienced, tenacious legal team has earned a national and international reputation for taking on large, powerful, wealthy companies and bringing them to justice for causing personal injury or wrongful death. Bob Hilliard obtained the Largest Verdict in the country in 2012 and the #1 verdict in Texas.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-michael-richardson-of-hillard-martinez-gonzales-llp-sues-centerpoint-energy-inc-on-behalf-of-28-apartment-complexes-for-storm-damage-301246690.html

SOURCE Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP