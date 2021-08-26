Attorney John Gomez And Gomez Trial Attorneys Enter Into Partnership With University Of San Diego Athletics

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney John Gomez and Gomez Trial Attorneys have entered into a three-year partnership with the University of San Diego athletic department to financially support Torero athletics as part of the "Torero Blue"...

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney John Gomez and Gomez Trial Attorneys have entered into a three-year partnership with the University of San Diego athletic department to financially support Torero athletics as part of the "Torero Blue" club. Through this partnership, Gomez Trial Attorneys commits to act as a major financial partner to the University and its outstanding student-athletes over the next three years, beginning immediately.

Gomez Trial Attorneys and the University of San Diego athletic program have a special connection. President and founder John Gomez was a defensive stalwart for the University's football team and earned Academic All American honors his senior year. Rather than continue his playing career in Europe, he chose to enroll at Yale Law School to begin his legal studies.

Gomez Trial Attorney partner Allison Worden, for her part, was a shutdown goalie for the Torero women's soccer team. While a member of the Lady Toreros, Allison was named to the West Coast Conference All-Conference Team four years in a row and was inducted into the San Diego Hall of Champions her senior year after being ranked nationally as a top-five goalkeeper. Allison went on to attend the University of San Diego's School of Law.

Both Gomez and Worden credit athletics for much of their success as attorneys and in life generally and are stalwart supporters of the University and all of its teams and student-athletes.

The University of San Diego takes pride in ensuring that its athletes win in the classroom, on the playing field, and in the community.

According to the latest NCAA statistics, USD's graduation rate for student-athletes is 90 percent;

Thirteen of USD's 17 sports teams compiled a cumulative GPA above 3.0 last year.

Torero teams from football to soccer and every sport in between have enjoyed tremendous success and placed athletes in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, and professional golf and tennis.

For the 2017-2018 academic year, USD was awarded the West Coast Conference Community Award. The honor is presented annually to the WCC university that has the highest average of community service hours per student-athlete.

USD scholar-athletes logged more than 5,500 hours of community service in 2017-18, averaging more than 13 hours per student.

Gomez Trial Attorneys also values winning. But this nationally recognized law firm wins in the courtroom as a trial firm passionate about representing people injured through no fault of their own. Gomez Trial Attorneys, like the University of San Diego, also commits enormous time to improving San Diego and its surrounding communities through intense civil and charitable work and contributions.

